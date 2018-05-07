Michelle Obama Questions Why Women Voted For Donald Trump

Michelle Obama is still questioning why women voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Michelle Obama has been in the news quite a bit over the past few weeks. She has been talking and opening up quite a bit more over a year after leaving the White House. Even over a year after Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump, Obama is questioning why any women voted for the current U.S. President.

In a recent speech at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, Obama called the women who voted for Trump out. She made it clear that she was disappointed that women didn’t pull together to vote for Clinton.

“When the most qualified person running was a woman, and look what we did instead, I mean that says something about where we are.”

She continued on talking about women and stated that she thinks women need to take a look at themselves.

“If we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar for each other that we don’t have for men. If we’re not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president… then we have to have those conversations with ourselves as women.”

For those that may not know how many women actually voted for Trump, the article shares that around 41 percent of all women decided to vote for Donald. The statistics go on to show that 52 percent of white women voted for Trump.

Despite speculation that Michelle could run for the White House at some point in the future, she has denied that she intends to do so. There is no question that she would have a good chance to win the vote, but it doesn’t sound like she is interested in spending more time in Washington.

Thank you to the fierce and fearless @valeriejarrett, @tinatchen and @USOWomen for bringing together a crowd of thousands to reflect on the #StateofWomen, and for inspiring the next generation of leaders. #USOW2018 pic.twitter.com/jU8hvtMpv7 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2018

Finally, she ended her speech calling for women to come together. Obama seemed to reach out to all women to come together and make a difference.

“All of us here in the room are the answer to our own problems. It is not finding the one right person that we think can save us from ourselves. It’s us.”

Obama may not see what some voters saw in Clinton, as other reports have come out that many voters didn’t trust Clinton due to the scandals surrounding her. Like it or not, however, Trump will be the President of the United States through 2020.