Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Claims Grandkids Have Been Kept Away From Her For Two Years

Blac Chyna's estranged mother, Tokyo Toni, accuses Chyna of keeping Dream Kardashian and King Cairo away from her.

Tokyo Toni, the mother of Blac Chyna, took to Instagram this weekend and made three emotional videos sharing her thoughts on her famous daughter and her circle of Hollywood friends. According to Toni, Blac Chyna has kept her children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo, away from her for two years, according to Radar Online.

“Two years in a row… two years in a row, it’s going on two years that I haven’t seen my grans…”

Toni goes on to say that Hollywood is “demon-filled” and that the city changes the character of those living in it. Tokyo then stated that Chyna waged war on her even though she is the only one on earth that would die for her “funky a**.”

“Yes, they are her children, and I’m not the only person that deals with this s***. Hollywood is so demon-filled, it changes people.”

In the first video Tokyo Toni posted, she said that “fame goes to people’s head” and that she had finally received an explanation for the lack of financial support from Blac Chyna after she asked the Rob & Chyna star for $30 to buy food.

“She said that she was broke and needed to take care of her kids.”

All love ???? ✨ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 2, 2018 at 4:55am PDT

Tokyo Toni, 46, said that in the same way she “birth her on her birthday,” that she will be “divorcing her on her birthday.”

According to Toni, Chyna hasn’t allowed her to see her grandchildren, including Dream, the daughter she had with Rob Kardashian. Toni may be feeling super emotional considering Mother’s Day is just one week away.

Toni added that she’s been the target of hate across social media because of Blac Chyna and fans of the Kardashians.

When Toni found out that Caitlyn Jenner had never met Dream Kardashian, Toni lashed out and called Jenner, “a man in a wig,” according to Radar Online.

Toni said that she has cried her last tear over the situation and now her sadness has evolved into anger. Tokyo said that her child is gone and she has now accepted that.

#Tb Chy and Dream???? A post shared by @ tokyotoni on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Tokyo Toni also said that no one should be babysitting her grandkids and that Chyna should ditch the nanny, according to BET.

“Nobody needs to be watching My grand kids! I need to be their nanny (As requested) but to no avail! Gosh she is getting huge now. Keep in mind they are my grandkids ok!!!!!!!!!!!”

Happy Sunday ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 18, 2018 at 3:25pm PST

Back in March, Tokyo Toni took to Instagram and said that Chyna doesn’t give her any money even though she could afford to loan her some cash. Toni called Chyna, “stinking rich,” according to BET.

Toni later uploaded a final video to Instagram and promptly apologized to anyone offended by her previous videos. She then warned Chyna about the people she is surrounded by in Hollywood, according to In Touch Weekly.

Mother and daughter goals ✨ A post shared by @ tokyotoni on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

Toni disapproves of Chyna’s new boyfriend and accused the people that Chyna’s been hanging out with in California of being “yes b******,” meaning that they will never say to “no” to Chyna because they have ulterior motives.