Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Step Out With Kids In Rare Family Outing

Kutcher and Kunis and the kids are rarely seen in public.

On Saturday, actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a rare family day out with their two young children in West Hollywood.

The Daily Mail reported that Kutcher carried the children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, while Kunis carried the coffees. During the outing, Kunis wore her dark hair in a sleek cut with a side part, and she accessorized her floral romper with a sweet gold necklace. Meanwhile, Kutcher wore stylish ripped jeans and a comfortable white button down shirt, with a baseball cap atop his head.

The evening before, Kutcher and Kunis attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction for Zoe Saldana. They were out without the kids to see their friend accept the honor. At the event, Kunis introduced the Guardians Of The Galaxy star, and they embraced after the introduction. These two starred in films, Get Over It, Over It, After Sex, and Blood Ties together throughout the years, according to a Just Jared report, so it’s fitting that Kunis showed her support at the Walk of Fame induction.

During the introduction, Kunis spoke of her great admiration for Saldana, not only as an actress, but also as a person, mother, sister, wife, and businesswoman. The two share a wonderful behind-the-scenes relationship that most fans don’t get a glimpse of very often.

Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher is the world's greatest husband: "I swear, I got very lucky, man. I got a man that has got a lot of patience and is incredibly supportive of our family." https://t.co/TzBum2X8m7 pic.twitter.com/bjjIYF8Kd5 — E! News (@enews) May 1, 2018

Late last month, Kunis awarded her husband the honor of “world’s greatest,” according to an E! News report. The two share a marriage of over two years, but they actually met on the set of That ’70s Show 20 years ago.

They each support the other in their respective careers, and their children often travel along with them while they’re filming on location. Just last year, Kutcher brought the kids along while Kunis shot The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest, which opens in theaters later this summer.

She said she got lucky with Kutcher, and seeing him on their Saturday morning out with the kids, he looks like a great father and husband, and Kunis also looks like a wonderful mother and wife. These two appear to have it all right now, as they work together to help their children grow up and help each other grow personally and professionally.