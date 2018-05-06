Simon Cowell Got $2,700 Facelift: Before-And-After Photos Fuel Plastic Surgery Rumors

Simon Cowell has admitted going overboard with Botox injections in an obsessive bid to look younger.

Former American Idol judge Simon Cowell looks puffier than usual in the face and chin after undergoing a non-surgical facelift to remove sagging skin and smooth out wrinkles induced by sun damage.

Cowell underwent a $2,700 procedure called the Silhouette Soft Lift performed by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, who’s known as the “Picasso of dermatology.” Sebagh also treats supermodels Cindy Crawford and Elle Macpherson.

Cowell, who has admitted getting Botox and filler injections to look younger, told the Sun he got the painful nonsurgical facelift done to get rid of sun-damaged skin.

“There’s lots of things you can do now,” Simon said. “You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox. It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap. For me now, it’s all about having clean skin. If you have clean skin, you look better. But you have to be very careful with some of this stuff.”

Two years ago, Cowell confessed that he overdid it with the Botox after viewers commented on his puffy eyes and facial bruising.

“I probably did have a little too much Botox a couple of years ago, because everyone on TV has it.”

Simon Cowell before undergoing cosmetic enhancements. Claire Greenway / Getty Images

Cowell, who’s currently a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, has admitted that he’s obsessed with looking younger because show business is very youth-oriented.

“I’m a sucker for reading about something out there and believing it will work,” Simon told the Mirror. “Once in L.A., years ago, I met this girl who would wrap me up in cling film and then tin foil, after covering me in oils. It was meant to be detoxing. She then put me in this tube in my house, locked me into it for an hour…After about two months I realized this is actually torture. That was crazy.”

In addition to getting Botox injections, fillers, facials, and other cosmetic procedures, Cowell gets daily vitamin injections, works out regularly, and does “several hundred” push-ups every day.

“I work out three or four times a week, I get Botox, take tons of vitamins and vitamin infusions. If you believe that these things work, you will feel better.”

