Khloe Kardashian Spotted At Cavs Game, Cheering On Tristan Thompson

Despite the cheating allegations, Khloe Kardashian showed up at the Cleveland Cavaliers game last night to support her beau, Tristan Thompson, while he played in the NBA playoffs.

On Saturday night, the Cavs beat the Raptors 105 to 103 leading the series 3 to 0 in the Conference Semifinals. According to a TMZ report, Khloe attended the game at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland to support True’s daddy. Wearing leopard print, the new mom was on fire at the game.

With a security escort, Khloe’s appearance unequivocally proved the couple remains together despite photographic proof of his infidelity that came as Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child. On Friday, the pair went out together for lunch with friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, as reported previously by the Inquisitr.

Although her family made it pretty obvious they have no love lost for Tristan at this point, they apparently still support their sister and daughter, and will do whatever they need to do to help her during this challenging time in her life. Having a baby without additional drama is hard, so dealing with learning he cheated on her during her pregnancy has to be almost impossible to process right now.

On Friday, Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, appeared on Ellen and gushed about what a great mom she is already. She also teared up when she discussed how difficult this time is for her right now. The week before, Kim appeared on the show and said a few choice words about her sister’s boyfriend’s actions.

Despite the fact that they wanted her to move back home, Khloe chose to stay in Cleveland with Tristan, and they are working on things while also learning how to become parents to their sweet baby, True. It seems like the entire world turned against Tristan, with even NBA fans taunting him during games, but so far, Khloe remains standing firmly by his side. It appears as if she genuinely loves him.

Naturally, people near Khloe worry that the NBA star may cheat again, but it seems she feels like there’s something in their relationship to continue fighting for. Plus, she likely doesn’t want her daughter to be separated from her dad so early in her life. For now, Khloe plans to stand by her man.