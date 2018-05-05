Travis Scott’s Mother Demands Kylie Jenner Submit Baby Stormi To Paternity Test, Reports ‘In Touch’

The Kylie Jenner baby daddy saga continues.

Kylie Jenner’s paternity drama is far from over. After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, rumors began to swirl that her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, wanted a paternity test to prove he wasn’t the baby’s father. However, that wasn’t the end of the speculation.

According to a May 4 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kylie Jenner is dealing with a whole new batch of rumors now. Earlier this week, speculation began to emerge that Kylie’s body guard, Tim Chung, could be the father of the baby girl and not Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to comment on the rumors that Tim Chung is baby Stormi’s father, it seems that Travis’ mother may be suspicious. Sources tell the magazine that Travis’ mom, Wanda, is telling her son that he needs to get an official paternity test to prove that Stormi is really his daughter.

The source adds that Wanda believes it is “important” for her son to “shut up all his haters” who believe that Tim Chung really is Stormi’s father. However, although Wanda is said to really like Kylie Jenner, she is reportedly very “old school” in her beliefs. Wanda is reportedly “skeptical” of everything and everyone, and likes to have all of the information. For now, Travis Scott is reportedly “laughing” at paternity rumors and thinks that fans are being “ridiculous.” However, Wanda wants him to be “absolutely sure” before things go even further.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t letting the shocking paternity rumors take a toll on their relationship. The couple is said to be stronger than ever after welcoming little Stormi to the world. They’ve been spending a lot of time together both as a family as well as taking time away from Stormi to share romantic outings for just the two of them. Rumors are even flying that the pair has been talking about having more children together in the future.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s paternity rumors are just the latest in the Kardashian/Jenner family drama. Kylie’s older sisters, Kim and Khloe, are also reportedly going through relationship issues with Kanye West and Tristan Thompson. All the issues are sure to be addressed in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.