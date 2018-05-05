Carrie Underwood Reveals How She Deals With Instagram Haters After Face Scar Backlash

Carrie got some backlash from trolls who accused her of being "dramatic" about her facial injuries.

Carrie Underwood is speaking out about how she deals with the haters who often leave mean comments on Instagram. In a new interview with Shape magazine, Underwood revealed how she deals with the negative comments on social media shortly after revealing a small scar leading from her lip to her nose following a fall in November which led to the singer getting some unnecessary backlash from trolls herself.

Speaking to the fitness magazine this week at a Mother’s Day event for her Dick’s Sporting Goods Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure line, the country superstar gave out a little advice to anyone dealing with negative comments from trolls online.

“I feel like there’s such a disconnect in what people would say to somebody to their face, versus what they would put on Instagram,” Carrie said when asked about dealing with trolls.

“My mom always said if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

“It’s kind of strange—I wish I knew an answer. I’d say don’t read your comments, but people aren’t going to do that, people want to read their comments! I think it’s just all about—are you happy with yourself?” the “Cry Pretty” singer then continued. “And you just have to say, ‘I’m not working out for you. I’m not wearing these clothes for you. I’m not wearing makeup for you. What I do is for me.'”

Carrie then added her best advice on how to deal with the haters, adding, “Find what you want to be and be that and don’t worry about [what anyone says].”

Even Underwood, despite being one of the most popular stars in music, isn’t immune to getting a few not so nice comments on her social media pages.

As reported by Yahoo!, some social media users didn’t exactly have the kindest comments for the country superstar last month when she returned to the spotlight at the 2018 ACM Awards. Carrie previously told the world in an emotional blog post on New Year’s Eve that she may look a little different following her fall due to 40 to 50 stitches going into her face.

The site reported that many even accused the star of being “dramatic” when telling fans about her injuries.

Life & Style also shared a few unnecessarily nasty Twitter reactions from trolls that came after her first big appearance since the fall, some of which even called her “vein” and accused the mom of one of making too big of a deal about her facial scar.

But, as Carrie explained to Shape this week, the injuries she sustained from her November fall on steps outside her house were pretty severe. She told the magazine that she didn’t know at the time just how everything was going to heal and how she was going to look after the healing process took place.

“You don’t know how things are going to end up in the end, and you wonder, am I ever going to be quote-unquote normal again?” Underwood, who also suffered a few deep cuts and scrapes, a chipped tooth, and a broken right wrist as a result of the fall, said.

“I just tried to work my way through it, take care of myself, and keep trying to live life as best as I could—while also letting myself heal,” Carrie then continued in the new interview around six months after falling. “It’s all just part of the process. Every day I feel a little more like myself.”

