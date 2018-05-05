Spurs’ Assistant Becky Hammon Expected To Interview For Bucks’ Coaching Vacancy

Becky Hammon seeks to become the first-ever woman NBA head coach.

Becky Hammon is chasing history. Two seasons ago, Becky Hammon became the first-ever woman to be named an NBA assistant coach. now looks to reach another milestone.

Becky Hammon will interview for the Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching vacancy, according to ESPN. The former WNBA star of New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars is considered a long shot for the Bucks’ post.

There are several coaching candidates for the position. However, Becky Hammon snagging an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks speaks volumes about her prospects of landing an NBA coaching job in the near future.

Interviewing for the Milwaukee Bucks’ job is not the first time Becky Hammon has received consideration for a men’s basketball head coaching position. Becky Hammon was a top candidate for the Colorado State University job, before she withdrew her name from the list in March, according to the Denver Post.

It is possible that Becky Hammon made the determination that her pursuit of a head coaching job in the NBA was not out of the question. Landing an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks could be proof positive of that theory.

Becky Hammon is likely bound for the basketball Hall of Fame for her time as a star college player, as well for her WNBA career and contributions with the Russian national team. Being named an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs has also become a huge feather in Hammon’s cap.

Becky Hammon will be the first woman to interview for a head coaching job in the NBA, @wojespn reports. https://t.co/pAR2QgJEqa pic.twitter.com/qecMHZBURa — espnW (@espnW) May 5, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs named Becky Hammon the head coach for their Summer League team last summer. Hammon helped guided the Spurs’ summer league team to a 3-2 record. It was her first stint at being a head coach of a men’s basketball team.

Becky Hammon has been lauded with praise for how she has helped the perimeter games of the Spurs players. An NBA team would benefit from Becky Hammon’s keen understanding of how to play the game. Determination of what shots are good shots to take and creating a balanced offense is another strong suit of Becky Hammon, the head coach.

Becky Hammon getting an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks to be their head coach is the next domino to fall. Other NBA teams will take notes on how Becky Hammon’s interview with the Bucks goes. If it goes well as expected, Hammon will find herself a candidate for other NBA head coaching vacancies.

It is the hope that Becky Hammon wows the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office with her vision of how she could help the team get over the hurdle of first-round playoff exits. If she does, Becky Hammon could become the first-ever woman head coach in the NBA.