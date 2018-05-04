Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West For Doubling His ‘African American Poll Numbers’ During NRA Speech

Trump joked to the crowd, "Even the pollsters thought there must be a mistake."

Today, during his speech to the National Rifle Association (NRA), President Donald Trump shared the love — with Kanye West.

According to a TMZ report, Trump gave credit where credit is due and thanked the rapper for helping provide the president with a major polling boost among black people. The poll POTUS referred to was a Reuters poll, and his numbers doubled from 11 percent of black males approving up the job he’s doing to a still rather dismal 22 percent of black males approving of his job performance.

Of course, when he said people, Trump must have meant males because the poll did not make clear if black females approve of him.

The Trump/West bromance blossomed over the past few weeks after Yeezy’s abrupt return to Twitter. Among several bizarre Twitter rants and other possibly misguided or at least misunderstood interviews, the rapper said he loves POTUS and donned the red Make America Great Again cap that so many Trump supporters wore during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Before his comments to the NRA, People reported that the president plans to meet with West, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and several other athletes and celebrities for a discussion on race.

According to Cleveland-based pastor Darrell Scott, who serves as an outside advisor to the White House, the meeting will include people of many ethnicities and backgrounds, and it will serve as a melting pot of ideas.

Of course, Trump repeatedly scorned Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem before NFL games in protest against the injustice that African-Americans experience at the hands of police and authorities on a daily basis in the United States.

As for West, he faced plenty of backlash over his lovefest with the president. In fact, the Inquisitr reported, that rapper Daz Dillinger not only banned Ye from California over his political support of the POTUS, but he also called out for violence against the father of three young children.

Whether or not the Trump/West love fest will last remains to be seen. There’s also the possibility that whatever bump in the polls, Ye’s support provided the president will be short lasting. However, right now, these two are experiencing a moment. Could it be Kanye West 2024? If so, he may find himself with a big support in Donald Trump. Stranger things have happened.