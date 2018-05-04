‘One Piece’ Chapter 904 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

'One Piece' Chapter 904 is expected to feature the arrival of World Nobles at Mariejois for the Reverie.

One Piece Chapter 904 won’t be coming out soon as famous manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break. However, fans can’t help but make their own predictions regarding what will happen next. Will this year’s Reverie go smoothly unlike the last meeting of World Nobles?

In a One Piece forum at Reddit, a Redditor named Kirosh revealed that One Piece Chapter 904 won’t be released this week. It will be officially available on Mangastream and other manga websites on May 14, while spoilers will likely surface on May 11. After the Golden Week, Oda will be releasing chapters on a regular schedule.

New Bounty For Strawhat Pirates And Their Allies

In One Piece 903, Vinsmoke Sanji and Monkey D. Luffy got their new bounty after the incident at Whole Cake Island. From 177,000,000 berries, Sanji’s head is now worth 330,000,000 berries, 10,000,000 more than Zoro’s current bounty. Meanwhile, after being considered as the mastermind of Big Mom’s failed assassination, Luffy’s bounty rose to 1,500,000,000 berries. He also gained the title as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea.

Most fans at Reddit believe that One Piece Chapter 904 will feature more of the new bounties for the Strawhat Pirates and their allies. Aside from Luffy and Sanji, Nami, Brook, Chopper, and Carrot are all expected to have a raise. Nami, who succeeded to steal Zeus from Big Mom, played a major role in how Luffy defeated Charlotte Cracker.

Brook, together with the late Pedro, led the mission to obtain a copy of Big Mom’s Poneglyph, while Chopper and Carrot showcased their power during the assassination and on their way out of the Whole Cake Island. Capone Bege is also expected to have a huge raise, while the Vinsmokes could finally have bounties on their head.

The Reverie

In the previous chapter of One Piece, some of the leaders of the nations all around the world have already arrived at Mariejois. King Stelly of Goa Kingdom, King Cobra and Princess Vivi of Alabasta Kingdom, King Neptune and Princess Shirahoshi of Ryugu Kingdom, Dalton of Sakura Kingdom, Wapol of Black Drum Kingdom, King Riku of Dressrosa, and King Elizabello II of Prodence Kingdom are only some of the known characters who will be attending the Reverie.

The upcoming event isn’t expected to smoothly as more complicated matters are expected to be tackled during the meeting. King Cobra is planning to ask the World Government about their participation in the Void Century. There is also a possibility that the World Nobles will push for the abolition of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Like the past Reverie, Monkey D. Dragon and the Revolutionary army could once again become one of the hottest topics.

At Oro Jackson, some fans are worried about Princess Shirahoshi. As of now, the World Government must have known that the mermaid princess is the ancient weapon Poseidon. The World Government has been looking for the three ancient weapons for years, believing it could help them take full control of the world. One Piece Chapter 904 is expected to reveal the identity of other world leaders as well as their intention for attending the Reverie.