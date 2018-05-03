New legal correspondence has been made public, reports 'FitsNews.'

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is having a bad week as reports have alleged that he settled a sexual assault lawsuit with a woman in 2015. Now Ashley Perkins, the daughter of the alleged victim, is speaking out and sharing correspondence with the South Carolina lawyer who handled the case before Gloria Allred took over and settled the matter with Ravenel.

The story made news when Ashley Perkins started posting on Twitter about her mother’s story of being sexually assaulted by Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel after meeting him online. FitsNews broke the story that Perkins’ mother was traumatized and visibly injured after she says she was sexually assaulted by Ravenel.

Perkins was in the room when famed lawyer Gloria Allred negotiated a $200,000 settlement, through mediation, with Thomas Ravenel and his legal team. Perkins’ mother was compelled to sign a nondisclosure agreement, but, in a oversight by Ravenel’s lawyers, Ashley Perkins was not required to sign one herself.

Ashley Perkins decided to speak about what she witnessed. Seemingly emboldened by the stories from the #MeToo movement, Perkins decided the time had come to share her mother’s story.

“I was walking through the living room and saw a promo for Southern Charm. Something about seeing the smug look on his face and his exaggerated swagger just hit me the wrong way. All I could think was about the damage he caused my mother emotionally and the toll his actions took on her personally. My Mom will never be the same trusting person again and I blame him for this. When I saw his smug face on the (television) carrying on with his life completely unaffected by his actions, I guess I saw red.”

Fitsnews is now sharing a Facebook Messenger conversation, allegedly between Perkins’ mother and her initial lawyer, dated two days after she says the assault occurred. The lawyer seemed to be familiar with Ravenel.

“He touches every part of my body while I am screaming for him to stop. He refuses. At some point, he manages to free his private parts and shoves it in my face.”

The lawyer, based out of Columbia, South Carolina, responded, using Ravenel’s nickname.

“T-Rav is notorious for that.”

Richard Terbrusch, a family law attorney out of Connecticut who is representing Thomas Ravenel, calls all of Perkins’ charges “reckless, false and defamatory.”

Thomas Ravenel claims he did not commit such an act.

“I’ve never assaulted a woman in my life.”

Ashley Perkins posted photos of her mother’s wrists, which were covered in bruises, from after the alleged assault.

“Yes, he did that to me while physically restraining me.”

Thomas Ravenel has now gone silent, since PageSix and FoxNews posted stories about the sexual assault settlement. Ravenel has made all of his social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram private, and he has stopped his regular posting, as has his current girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs.

Ashley Jacobs, who also appears on Southern Charm this season as Ravenel’s “plus one,” was interviewed Wednesday for the podcast Morning Toast. The hosts did not ask about Ravenel’s current legal matter, but they did discover that, although Jacobs is in nearly every episode of Southern Charm this season, she is not receiving any financial compensation.

On the first episode of Southern Charm this season, Thomas Ravenel admitted that at that time, Jacobs had no job, and he was paying for her apartment after she relocated from California to be by his side.