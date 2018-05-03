Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson’s Modest Wedding Registry And Possible Wedding Date Revealed

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding registry lists a day months from now for their trip to the altar, but is the couple trying to fool fans with a decoy date?

As reported by the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, 21-year-old Counting On star Josiah Duggar and his 18-year-old fiancée have created a wedding registry on the Bed Bath & Beyond website, and it lists the date of their wedding as December 31, 2018. However, while a New Year’s Eve wedding would definitely make for great TV, there’s a good chance that Lauren and Josiah will be husband and wife long before the ball drops in Time’s Square this year. Pickles and Hairspray also got the scoop from a Duggar insider who said that the actual date of the young couple’s nuptials is June 30.

The June 30 date is more in line with the amount of time most Duggars and their significant others wait after getting engaged. As reported by Us Weekly, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married on May 26, 2017, just shy of three months after their March 2 engagement announcement. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got engaged during Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding reception, and they tied the knot a little over three months later on September 8, 2017.

Josiah popped the question to Lauren on March 5, meaning that their engagement would be almost four months long if the June 30 date is correct. This seems plausible when compared to the length of time between the two aforementioned couples’ engagements and weddings.

There’s another reason to believe that the December 31 wedding date listed on Josiah and Lauren’s registry is a lie. As reported by CafeMom, both Joy-Anna Duggar and Joseph Duggar listed decoy dates on their registries, so it’s highly likely that Josiah and Lauren are doing the same.

Out of all the Duggar couples, Josiah and Lauren may have the most modest wedding registry yet. It includes around 50 items, but many of them are priced under $20. The most expensive gift on the list is a $180 duvet set for a king size bed, and the least expensive is a $4 set of clothes hangers.

Unlike his siblings before him, Josiah stuck to the basics; his registry includes essentials like waste bins, pillows, blankets, utensils, towels, and small appliances. He and Lauren didn’t include any items likely to stir up controversy, like the two guns that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard asked for or the Apple MacBook Air computer that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald included on their registry.

Counting On returns sometime this summer, so perhaps fans will get to watch Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson walk down the aisle before the upcoming season of the TLC series ends.