Jen Harley Speaks Out About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Drama

Jen Harley has had a rough month. She welcomed a daughter at the beginning of April with Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. It was believed to be a happy time for the couple, but that didn’t last long. Harley watched as her boyfriend brought another woman home from a bar on the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While Ortiz-Magro insists they were only “talking,” that incident sparked a lot of issues for the two.

Last weekend following the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airing, Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into a social media brawl. He went on to call her names, and she accused him of using drugs and not being a present father. Things turned ugly quick, which prompted Harley to change her Instagram account to private. According to Us Weekly, Jen Harley addressed the situation on her Instagram story yesterday. She wrote that she was heartbroken and used the crying face emoji to convey her thoughts about what has happened in her relationship.

The insinuation Ronnie Ortiz-Magro put out there that Jen Harley was just another random girl upset her. She insists he was actively trying to get her pregnant. He gushed about her throughout the journey, always complimenting Harley on how good she looked while pregnant. Filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation likely contributed to the problems between Jen and Ronnie. Seeing him with another woman after just having his baby was emotional for the new mom.

It appears that Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are officially over at this point. Their relationship lasted a year. Their daughter was born on April 3, which is almost exactly one month ago. Harley is focused on raising her little girl, and Ortiz-Magro claims she is his number one priority.

Where things go from here is a mystery. Working things out is a possibility but after everything that was said, forgiveness needs to take place. It is unclear where Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are headed but after the last week of social media arguments, a reconciliation would be a surprise to those who have followed their relationship since the beginning.