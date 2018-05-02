Katie Couric Goes Full ‘Jerry Maguire’ On Husband John Molner: ‘He Had Me At Hello’

Katie Couric found love for a second time with hubby John Molner.

It took Katie Couric a long time to find love again after her husband Jay Monahan tragically died from colon cancer in 1998. But in a new sit down interview with People, Couric is dishing on how she found love for a second time, with the chemistry being almost instant.

The 61-year-old explains that she and (now husband) John Molner met in 2012 after she asked her friend Molly if her husband, who is a trauma surgeon, knew any single doctors that she could set her up with. Molly confessed that while they didn’t have any eligible doctors for Couric to date, she did know a nice banker named John Molner.

At first, Molner was not fully on board with the setup, taking a while to pick up the phone and call Katie. After a lot of badgering from Couric’s friend Molly, Molner finally called Couric and the couple had their first date at a restaurant. For Couric, it was love at first sight.

“He had me at hello.”

Eventually, the pair would walk down the aisle in the Hamptons. US Magazine shares that the pair wed in 2014 in an intimate ceremony at their home in East Hampton, New York. Couric’s daughters, Ellie and Carrie, as well as Molner’s children, Allie and Henry, were in attendance.

A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Mar 31, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT

Katie shares that Molner is really fun to be around as he possesses a “dry and wry sense of humor.” But like most other couples, the pair has hit a few bumps along the road.

“Sometimes I feel like he can be tough and I’m sure he thinks I’m insane. But for the most part, he’s really good company, you know,” Couric said.

But again, Couric makes it known that she is still head over heels for Molner and can totally be herself around him. A few times in the interview Couric couldn’t help but confess that she just “loves being married.”

A post shared by John Molner (@johnmolner) on Mar 24, 2018 at 12:47pm PDT

On her press junket for a new series on National Geographic, Couric also sat down with Wendy Williams, where she was asked about the sexual abuse allegations against Matt Lauer. People reports that Couric dished that many of his co-workers were not aware of her former co-host’s questionable behavior throughout his career.

“Well, you know, it’s been a very painful time for a lot of people who worked with Matt, knew him, and care about him, who never witnessed this behavior that is now obviously being talked about,” Couric told Williams.

The 61-year-old also noted that while she co-hosted the Today Show with Lauer, she was always treated “respectfully and appropriately.” Katie also confesses that she is unsure whether or not Matt can and will make a comeback to television in the future, stating that it depends on what path Matt chooses and what all is revealed of the misconduct.

Katie Couric will appear on National Geographic’s new series America Inside Out.