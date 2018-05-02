New ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Theory Revolves Around The Secret Weapon And Greek Mythology

Could Delos be cloning guests using their collected DNA?

Episode 2 of HBO’s Westworld was a big one. Plenty of information was spliced among the multiple timelines and stories present. Some fans found it all very confusing as they tried to work out what was going on and when it occurred. However, for fans of Reddit and Greek mythology, it appears HBO have hidden the meaning to all the coded talk in plain sight — so long as you know where to look.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 2 (titled “Reunion”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 2 of Westworld Season 2, fans were introduced to the fact that the threat of a secret weapon looms overhead. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) knows about it merely because she is one of the oldest hosts in the park and people seem to trust her even though they know she isn’t real.

Since Episode 3 of Westworld Season 2 aired, fans have been trying to work out what this weapon is and how it will affect everyone in upcoming episodes. Of course, the best place to look to in order to find theories about anything relating to Westworld is Reddit.

According to the latest Westworld theory on Reddit, the weapon is not so much a physical thing like a gun, but something that can be used against humanity.

It has been suggested that James Delos (Peter Mullan), the senior owner of Delos, is dying in earlier timelines of Westworld. Therefore, it might be possible that all that DNA Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) saw Delos collecting off the paying guests at Westworld in Episode 1 might somehow be used in an effort to effectively clone James Delos before he died.

One Redditor also points out that a guest has already stopped the Man in Black (Ed Harris) during play to thank him for saving their relative’s life. So, perhaps the original plan was to save people using DNA and host technology.

“The random guest who recognized MiB in the park was in awe and said something about how MiB had saved his sister’s (or maybe mother’s) life. I also remember MiB saying something about no more sickness or disease in the real world. Makes me think the wealthy just go into a Delos hospital for the miracle cure of whatever ails them and just get swapped.”

However, as the Reddit theory suggests, perhaps this DNA collection is then used in more nefarious ways and that is the weapon referenced in Episode 2 of Westworld Season 2.

“The next step was to start replacing real guests with their identical clones, and sending them back into the real world. Guests are likely killed and disposed of, replaced with an identical copy. The rich and famous—the most powerful people in the world—have been replaced with “sleeper” hosts, and nobody is the wiser. (This is the plot of Futureworld, so at least this much is likely to be true.)“

Wired then points out that this theory could be proven thanks to a little Greek mythology. Already, we know that Delos is a Greek island as well as the name of the Westworld company. Prior to that name, it also went by the name Argos Initiative. Argos is also a Greek island. However, Wired goes on to explain that Theseus, a man from Argos (known in the story of Jason and the Argonauts), is also known via the Theseus Paradox. Essentially, this theory asks the question, “If you replace all the parts of a ship over time, is it the same ship or a completely new one?”

As we already know, Bernard is a replacement for Arnold, a real human, so the same question could be asked here: is Bernard a new ship or the same old one?

And, what happens when you place the consciousness of humanity inside the bodies of hosts? Especially if that humanity is used for evil over good?

However, fans will just have to tune into further episodes of Westworld to find out if this theory turns out to be true or not.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 3 on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.