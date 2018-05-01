WWE ‘SmackDown’ Preview: Bryan Seeks Revenge, Nakamura Wants AJ To Apologize, Hardy On ‘Miz TV,’ And More

After being ambushed on ‘SmackDown Live’ last week, Daniel Bryan may not want to wait until ‘Backlash’ to seek retribution on Big Cass.

The WWE released a preview of the SmackDown Live go-home show for Backlash, and it looks like some angles are going to intensify. SmackDown continues to heat up with Daniel Bryan back in action, and it appears that the former WWE champion may be looking for vengeance on Tuesday night. In addition, the WWE announced a six-woman tag team match, Miz’s guest for his interview segment, and apparently, Shinsuke Nakamura is wanting AJ Styles to apologize.

Daniel Bryan was set to be the guest on “Miz TV” during last week’s SmackDown, but it was Big Cass who came down to talk with the former intercontinental champion. It was later revealed that Bryan was attacked by Cass, and the two were booked in a match for Backlash. It was also Cass who eliminated Daniel at last Friday’s rumble. Fans can look forward to Bryan possibly seeking some retribution Tuesday night.

While some members of the WWE universe were upset to see Big Cass on last week’s “Miz TV,” this week they can look forward to Jeff Hardy on the SmackDown segment. While it could just end up being an entertaining interview spot, fans would probably be thrilled if the pair were angled in a match.

WWE

One contest that we know is going to happen on SmackDown features several of the most popular WWE superstars. Before Charlotte Flair challenges Carmella for the women’s title at Backlash, the two will square off in a six-woman tag match. Carmella joins the IIconics to face Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. The IIconics have been getting great heat with their mic work as of late, and it will be fascinating to see if a feud is made from this bout.

WWE

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have had two great back-to-back matches (WrestleMania and Greatest Royal Rumble), but before they meet each other again at Backlash, Nakamura wants an apology from the WWE champion. At the end of the double count-out at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Styles pummeled Nakamura and left him lying at ringside. While the WWE universe will likely not hear AJ apologize, they can probably look forward to these two having a physical altercation on SmackDown.