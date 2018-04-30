Delroy Chance: Toledo, Ohio, Man Jumps To His Death From Fifth Floor Of Daytona Beach Shores Hotel In Florida

An Ohio man leaped to his death from the fifth floor of a Florida hotel and investigators are trying to figure out why he jumped.

Delroy Chance’s death is being investigated after the Ohio man allegedly ran down an open-air hallway and leaped over a railway only to fall five stories down to the ground below. Police are currently uncertain why Chance would do such a thing and the incident remains under investigation.

The 25-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was visiting Florida while on vacation with his family. According to the Toledo Blade, a Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety spokesman says Chance was staying at Sea Club IV in Daytona Beach. Chance was found dead on a walkway near the north side of the building. Police spokesman Lt. Michael Fowler says Chance was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chance was a former All-State defensive lineman at Central Catholic High School and he also played football at Adrian College. At the time of his death, Chance was the director of coaches/trainers at 4th and Goal Athletics.

“[Delroy Chance] was one of the brightest ones we had. He always worked hard,” said 4th and Goal Athletics President Michael Robinson.

The Ohio man had been working a variety of jobs related to coaching. Toledo Public Schools hired Chance as an assistant football coach at Rogers back in 2014. Chance went on to become the head wrestling coach at Rogers and an assistant football coach at Bowsher in 2015. He was also an assistant football coach at Woodward in the fall of 2017.

Chance recently accepted a job as a linebacker coach at Central Catholic High School.

“He’s affected a lot of young people in northwest Ohio,” Mr. Robinson said. “He will always be remembered for being a very spirited, passionate, and caring young man.”

Posts on the Ohio man’s Facebook page show him writing about spending time on the beach and discussing sports news just hours before his death. Police believe there was no indication that anyone else was involved in Delroy Chance’s death based on statements from independent witnesses who saw the Ohio man leap off the building.

Authorities are trying to determine the motive for Chance jumping from the fifth-floor walkway of the Sea Club IV in Daytona Beach. According to a news report from the Dayton Beach News-Journal, police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Jessica Long at 386–763–5347.