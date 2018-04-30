Donald Trump Impeachment Fears Tethered To Midterm Elections

The president says he will be impeached if Democrats win in 2018.

Donald Trump will be impeached if Democrats win big in the 2018 mid-term elections, and that warning came from none other than the 45th president himself.

As Slate reports, Trump warned his supporters at a rally in Michigan Saturday that Republicans must maintain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections. If the Democrats win, he says, he’ll be impeached.

“We have to keep the House because if we listen to Maxine Waters, she’s going around saying ‘We will impeach him!’ ‘We will impeach him.’ Then people said, ‘He hasn’t done anything wrong,’… Oh, that doesn’t matter, we will impeach the president.'”

Waters is, in fact, one of the few Washington Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment – at least, at this time. Last week, as reported by The Inquisitr, Waters offered some advice to the president: “Please resign.” She then promised Trump that his resignation would mean she wouldn’t have to keep pressing for his impeachment.

“So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there. Just get out.”

Other Democrats, however, are not on board with impeachment. At least, not yet. As recently as Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi warned that impeaching Trump – at least, before the 2018 mid-term elections – would motivate Republican voters to vote against Democrat candidates.

“I have said over and over again that I don’t think we should be talking about impeachment. I’ve been very clear right from the start. On the political side I think it’s a gift to the Republicans.”

If Democrats take over the House, and retain control of the Senate, all bets are off, says Trump.

“We cannot be complacent. We gotta go out and we gotta fight like hell and we gotta win the House and we gotta win the Senate.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Right now, Democrats narrowly control the Senate: by four seats. Per the Constitution, one third of those Senate seats are up for re-election this year, according to The L.A. Times. If Republicans pick up eight more seats, they’ll have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. The Times characterizes the Republicans’ chances of gaining a majority in the Senate as unlikely.

Over in the House of Representatives, where articles of impeachment must originate, and where every seat is up for re-election every two years, all bets are off. Right now, Republicans hold a majority of seats, 236-193. Whether or not they will lose their majority in the House – or indeed, lose any at all, or even gain seats – is of course a matter of speculation. But as The Hill writer Shermichael Singleton opines, Democrats have a slight edge in opinion polls, and may indeed take control of the House.

The mid-term elections will take place on November 6, 2018.