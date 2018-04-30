‘President Trump Should Win The Nobel Peace Prize,’ Says South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Moon praised Trump during a meeting with senior secretaries, applauding the American president for his efforts to end North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, Reuters news agency reported today.

According to a presidential Blue House official who briefed the media, Moon praised Trump during a meeting with senior secretaries, applauding the American president for his efforts to end North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.”

In March this year, Foreign Policy published a timeline, detailing the highs and the lows of U.S. diplomacy with North Korea.

In 1985, North Korea signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty. In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev withdrew tactical nuclear weapons from South Korea. One year later, North and South Korea agreed not to produce, possess, test, or deploy nuclear weapons, signing the Joint Declaration on the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

In 1993, North Korea announced that it might withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, but the decision was later reversed. A year later, Jimmy Carter became the first American president to visit North Korea, although he did not meet with the country’s leader at the time.

Jo Myong Rok, a senior North Korean military leader returned the favor a few years later, visiting Washington to meet President Clinton in 2000. A deal was made, but it broke down under pressure from President George W. Bush, who took a more hard-line stance on North Korea than his predecessors. No progress was made until 2009 when former President Bill Clinton visited North Korea to negotiate the release of two American journalists.

President Barrack Obama made a few attempts to get Pyongyang to negotiate, and even increased U.S. sanctions on the country, but to no avail. In 2016 and 2017, President Donald Trump took a hard stance against North Korea, but things seem to have taken a turn for the better. South Korean President Moon Jae-in got involved this year, helping bring America and North Korea together.

On April 27, Kim Jong-un became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War. Kim met with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and shook hands at the border between the two countries. As the BBC noted, Kim pledged “new history” with South Korea, and this was considered a significant event by many.

The proposed and historically significant meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States is planned to take place in late May or early June this year, according to Foreign Policy. This would make Trump the first sitting U.S. president to meet a North Korean leader.

The progress that’s been made with North Korea has not gone unnoticed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and this is not the first time he has praised Donald Trump. According to Reuters, back in January this year, Moon said Trump “deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure.”