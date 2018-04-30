Carrie Underwood’s National Anthem Performance Is A Stunning Surprise For Nashville Predators Fans [Watch]

Carrie brought down the house with her surprise rendition of 'The Star Spangled Banner' at the Nashville Predators game.

Carrie Underwood surprised fans with a stunning rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of husband Mike Fisher and his Nashville Predators teammate’s Stanley Cup Playoffs game on April 29. The Tennessean reports that Underwood made a surprise performance before the big game, taking to the ice in her yellow Nashville Predators gear to kick off the game with a national anthem performance.

Underwood showed off her powerful vocals as she performed the U.S. national anthem at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, while the camera panned to show her husband, who wears the #12 for the Predators, proudly looking on with his fellow teammates as his wife sang from the ice.

Carrie kept things simple and let her voice do all the talking during her performance, belting out the traditional song as the flag was projected onto the ice as she sang.

NHL on NBC Sports shared footage of the mom of one’s performance on Twitter shortly after the country superstar took to the ice, confirming that the “Cry Pretty” singer most definitely killed her latest performance.

“[Carrie Underwood] bringin’ down the HOUSE, as usual,” the account wrote alongside the almost two-minute-long video taken before the Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets game, which ended with the Preds winning with five points to four.

Carrie then appeared to allude to the game on Twitter following her national anthem performance, as she simply tweeted the word, “Glorious…”

Though neither Underwood nor the NHL officially confirmed that the superstar would be performing the national anthem before the game, Carrie did tease earlier this year that she could be heading back to the ice to sing again after she did the same almost exactly a year ago in April 2017.

Per the Tennessean, Carrie hinted that she may have been booked for the game earlier this year after promising that there were some “great surprises” in store for Predators fans this season.

“Last year, I was so proud to be the Captain’s wife and loved being able to contribute to the excitement of the playoffs by coming out to perform the anthem at the first game,” Underwood recently told the site, discussing the recent flurry of country music stars – including Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum – who have performed before the games as she did last year.

“I had so much fun and wanted to continue to support the team by asking a few of my friends to get in on the action,” Carrie then continued. “Like all of the Preds fans, I’m thrilled that Mike is back on the ice and I love that we are able to bring the music and hockey worlds together this way.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Carrie’s latest performance came shortly after she made a pretty emotional return to the stage for the first time in six months to bring down the house at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Underwood gave the very first live performance of her brand new single “Cry Pretty,” the lead single from her album of the same name which is due for release later this year on September 14, and got a standing ovation from the crowd.