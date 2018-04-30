John McCain Hospitalized Again, Asks Son-In-Law To ‘Take Care Of Meghan’

John McCain is back in the hospital and it doesn't sound good.

John McCain has been battling health issues for quite some time now, and it all started back when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Just two short weeks ago, McCain was hospitalized for emergency treatment for an intestinal infection called diverticulitis. Now, he has been hospitalized again and things aren’t sounding good.

According to a report from AZCentral, McCain, who is currently battling a deadly form of brain cancer, is back in the hospital. His son-in-law shared some information that is quite concerning about McCain.

“John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would.”

A father telling his son-in-law to take care of his daughter doesn’t sound like good news. Obviously, speculation is not good in these circumstances, but this bit of news certainly sounds like McCain is preparing for the time when he is unable to take care of his daughter himself.

McCain, who is 81-years-old, has had a successful political career and is an American hero for his service in the Navy. He was shot down while on a bombing mission over Hanoi back in 1967, and was incarcerated in a POW camp.

McCain was also the GOP presidential candidate in 2008, who lost a hard fought campaign against Illinois Senator Barack Obama. McCain returned to the senate and worked tirelessly for veterans’ rights and against foreign policy that was detrimental to the security of the United States.

Lately, McCain’s name has come up a lot due to his feuding with Donald Trump. After the president won office, McCain had some harsh words for him on multiple occasions. Trump, not being one to back down from an argument, didn’t hesitate to fire back at McCain on those occasions.

After McCain’s son-in-law shared the information, some of his social media following actually took shots at him. He did respond to those that were taking the low road toward him.

“F–k you soulless crazies. F–k you all the way to hell.”

Quite a few Twitter users have seen the news of McCain’s illness and have shared good thoughts to him. Here are just a few of those tweets.

