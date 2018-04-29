Tomi Lahren Defended Trump’s ‘Grab Them By The P***y,’ Now Calls Out Michelle Wolf Being Mean To Conservatives

The controversial commentator said 'don't go acting holier than thou' about Trump's remarks, but now has changed her tune.

Tomi Lahren is mad at Michelle Wolf for being mean to conservative women at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but the popular conservative commentator had a different take when it was Donald Trump making the biting remarks.

On Sunday, Lahren joined a number of other conservatives in calling out Wolf for her routine at Saturday’s event that took shots at many across Trump’s administration. Wolf called out both White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway for their frequent lies in interactions with the press.

“You guys gotta stop putting Kellyanne on your shows,” Wolf said. “All she does is lie. If you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. It’s like that old saying: If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree? I’m not suggesting she gets hurt, just stuck. Stuck under a tree.”

Tomi Lahren stuck up for the women, saying they were a target of the “unloving & intolerant left.”

That is a significant difference from Tomi Lahren’s stance in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election, when the Access Hollywood tape leaked showing Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women. In the tape, Trump said he would forcefully kiss women without their consent and that he could “Grab them by the p***y,” and Lahren said she didn’t see the big deal about it.

These women are the epitome of class, elegance & intelligence. It’s sad the unloving & intolerant Left can’t recognize it. Kellyanne & Sarah, thanks for being true beacons of female empowerment. If you were Democrats they’d be be falling all over themselves singing your praises! pic.twitter.com/b1EFdlk00P — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 29, 2018

“This recording does not surprise me at all,” Lahren said in an appearance on The Blaze TV, via The Sun. “Be honest — most of you aren’t shocked either. It’s Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman reality star, not the Pope.”

Lahren went on to suggest that people offended by the remarks just needed to toughen up a bit.

“For all those Never Trumpers and bleeding-heartens saying ‘I told you so’, shut the hell up,” she said. “Don’t go around acting holier-than-thou about this, like you’ve never heard anyone saying anything like that before. Give me a break. And don’t try to shame women who still support Trump.

“No, we aren’t crying in the corner about this, and that doesn’t make us any less woman, so save your pity.”

Lahren is far from the only conservative to take a shot a Wolf for her remarks. Many others have said her remarks were out of line, including others who had previously defended Trump for what the president called “locker room talk.” Reports indicated that several people also walked out of the dinner during Wolf’s performance.

Tomi Lahren has been called out for her double standards in the past. As the Washington Post noted, Lahren frequently took aim at Obamacare, but later revealed that she was able to receive healthcare as a direct result of it.