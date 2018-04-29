Elizabeth Hurley’s Bikini Body Stuns: Her Anti-Aging Diet, Weight Loss, And Exercise Secrets

Actress Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her age-defying bikini body while modeling her own swimsuit line on Instagram (see photos below). Hurley’s anti-aging beauty and weight loss secrets are an organic diet and regular workouts that include Pilates, yoga, and lots of walking.

Hurley, who stars on the E! television series The Royals, has barely aged during the past 20 years, thanks to a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. Judging by her sizzling bikini body, it’s hard to believe Hurley is 52 years old (she’ll be 53 in June).

Unlike other fit celebrities (like the gorgeous Halle Berry), Liz is not a gym rat. She hates structured exercise but is active all day long through incidental exercise, like walking.

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise,” Hurley told E! “I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Liz said she tried running, but “hated it,” but she loves Pilates and yoga.

“I love Pilates and yoga but don’t do them regularly. I am extremely active, though, and don’t sit still for long.”

Elizabeth Hurley credits an organic diet for her age-defying beauty and wrinkle-free skin.

Elizabeth Hurley’s top weight loss secret is portion control and organic foods.

“You have to watch what you eat,” Hurley recently told The View. “I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t really take vitamins. I buy everything from a local farmer’s market and health-food shops. I eat very little processed food.”

Liz Hurley makes a point to never overeat. She still indulges in desserts and her favorite foods, but doesn’t eat heaping portions.

“If my jeans feel tight I try to cut back a bit, and if I stay home in the evening I’ll eat a very light dinner,” said Hurley.

“I put myself under extra pressure because I still model my own bikinis, but I do have little treats now and again,| Hurley said. “You must do some exercise, too.”

