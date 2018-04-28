MLB Rumors: Chicago Cubs Still A Landing Spot For Manny Machado?

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman believes that the Chicago Cubs are a good landing spot for Manny Machado.

Could Manny Machado join the Chicago Cubs before the MLB non-waiver trade deadline? It is slowly becoming a popular sentiment that the Baltimore Orioles will have to trade Manny Machado within the next couple of months. The Chicago Cubs might be one potential landing spot for the Orioles’ star infielder. MLB insider Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is suggesting that the Cubs would make perfect sense for Machado.

Because Manny Machado will become a free agent at the end of the season, it may convince the Baltimore Orioles to part ways with him sooner, rather than later. There is a strong chance that Manny Machado will leave the Orioles the first chance he gets in free agency. If that were to happen, the Orioles would lose him, while receiving a draft pick as the only compensation in return.

Getting a draft pick is a decent consolation when an MLB player gets tendered a contract prior to leaving via free agency. It pales in comparison to the compensation that Baltimore Orioles would obtain if they dealt Manny Machado elsewhere.

Several MLB teams were looking to acquire Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason. The list of clubs interested in Machado included both Chicago teams, the Cubs and Chicago White Sox. Also rumored to have had a liking to Manny Machado during the winter was the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees.

As a Gold Glove award winner, Manny Machado would fit nicely on any MLB team. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

When the Baltimore Orioles first began fielding calls for Manny Machado over the winter, it was reported that the Chicago White Sox had submitted one of the stronger bids, according to the Chicago Tribune. The White Sox were rebuffed in their efforts to land Machado, whose trade value has likely lowered some since then.

What the Baltimore Orioles originally sought must now be modified. Manny Machado can only be viewed at best as a three- or four-month rental player. Had the Orioles pushed for a trade to happen earlier, a better return would have been a guarantee.

What makes the Chicago Cubs a tantalizing option as an ideal partner in the Manny Machado trade discussions is the fact that they have an abundance of good young players. Cubs’ shortstop Addison Russell was the name being bandied about. Another player the Cubs could consider is 2016 World Series hero Kyle Schwarber.

The latter could be viewed as the Chicago Cubs giving up on a player who is two years removed from ACL surgery. However, given his potential of becoming the home run king, it is difficult to see the Cubs trading Schwarber for Machado, especially since Machado can bolt for a new baseball in November.

Look for the Chicago Cubs to inquire about the availability of Manny Machado. Depending on what the Baltimore Orioles seek in return, there could be a match.