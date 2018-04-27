Kim Kardashian Tells Ellen Tristan Thompson Stepping Out On Her Sister Was ‘So F***ed Up’

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s cheating drama. Kim is the first member of the Kardashian family to speak out about the cheating scandal, and she’s not holding back when it comes to revealing exactly how she feels.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian recently appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and when she was asked about “poor” Khloe Kardashian’s recent drama, she only had one thing to say. Kardashian said that she doesn’t know how to describe the situation, except to say that “it’s just so f—ed up.” Ellen then agreed with Kim, echoing her sentiments.

Later, Kim Kardashian added that she and her family “were” and “still are rooting” for Khloe Kardashian through all of the drama. Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that her younger sister is “so strong” and is currently “doing the best that she can” during the “really sad situation.”

Kim also revealed that she won’t bad mouth Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, too much. Kardashian said that she made a rule with her brother, Rob, that if there’s a “baby involved” she’ll keep it “cute and classy” for the sake of the child, adding that one day Khloe and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson, will see how the drama played out, and she doesn’t want any ill feelings in the family.

Khloe Kardashian fans were heartbroken for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after photos and video of Tristan Thompson cheating with multiple women surfaced online just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Khloe has yet to speak out on the cheating scandal, but it seems she has given permission for her big sister, Kim Kardashian, to do some talking for her.

Meanwhile, Kim is also involved in a little bit of controversy. Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, is making headlines after he went on a bizarre Twitter rant where he stunned many of his fans by revealing support for President Donald Trump. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim is said to be “upset” by Kanye’s comments, but is not fighting him on the issue.