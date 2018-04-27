Laura Ingraham: Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize-Worthy Compared To Barack Obama For North Korea Nuclear Talks

Republicans are claiming that President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for ending the North Korean war and negotiating the end of North Korea's nuclear weapons programs.

Republicans believe that U.S. President Donald Trump is Noble Peace Prize based on the North Korea peace talks that resulted in the official end of the North Korean after 65 years of tension. Critics like Laura Ingraham are also claiming that former Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize was not deserved in comparison to Trump.

Members of Congress are already publicly calling for a Trump Nobel Peace Prize. For example, Indiana Republican Luke Messer believes that the successful meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in can be attributed to Trump’s work.

“We are seeing unprecedented progress toward peace, and it’s a direct result of President Trump’s strong leadership,” Messer said in a statement, according to The Hill. “Following this historic announcement, President Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Our peace through strength strategy is delivering never before seen results.”

Senator Lindsey Graham echoed that statement, saying that he believes Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize if talks to end North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs leads to success. Earlier in April of 2018, North Korea agreed to end the nuclear missile tests ahead of a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Earlier in 2018, a Trump nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was declared to be fake by the Norwegian Nobel Institute. But Trump supporters believe it’s time to deliver the real deal. For example, The Gay Republican tweeted, “Retweet if you think Trump is more deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize than Obama.”

Laura Ingraham also compared Trump and Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize from 2009 on Twitter.

“When will we see the headline: ‘Trump Ends the Korean War’ Unlike Obama, he actually deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” she wrote.

Barack Obama giving a speech after the end of his presidency. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Others went further with the comparison. American writer Charlie Kirk listed reasons why he thinks Trump is more deserving than Obama to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Obama’s policies created ISIS, did nothing to stop [North] Korea from getting nukes, allowed Putin to do whatever he wanted, [and] never stood up to Assad. Trump has obliterated ISIS, ending the Korean war, stood up to Putin (and won), and punished Assad,” Kirk wrote. “Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Back in 2015, former Nobel committee secretary Geir Lundestad told the Associated Press that some considered Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize to be a “mistake” and noted that even Obama himself was surprised when he received it. Apparently, the justification was that the “committee hoped the award would strengthen Mr. Obama” in pursuing his agenda.

“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr. Lundestad said. “Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake. In that sense, the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”.