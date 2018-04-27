Fans are thrilled the band will perform together again

The members of the Swedish pop group ABBA announced today via their official Instagram that they have gotten the band back together and have reunited to make new music for the first time in 35 years. The four members of ABBA said that the project for the ABBA avatars, called “Abbatars,” sparked the creative juices, and it’s like no time has passed.

On the ABBA official Instagram page, the four members of ABBA, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, posted a message to their fans today.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did.”

ABBA Announced Their Reunion On Instagram

The four members said that it “was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

ABBA revealed they have written two new songs, one of which, “I Still Have Faith in You,” will be performed in an ABBA TV special which will air in the U.S. on NBC, and in the U.K. on BBC, says CNN.

The ABBA ‘Abbatars’ Will Perform ABBA Songs Onstage

The Independent says that Björn Ulvaeus, 72, revealed that ABBA avatars were being created for an upcoming ABBA digital tour. Ulvaeus said the “Abbatars” will appear as the band did at the height of their career.

“They photographed us from all possible angles, they made us grimace in front of cameras, they painted dots on our faces, they measured our heads.”

Ulvaeus joked that age and time doesn’t change all things.

“Apparently a cranium doesn’t change with age the way the rest of your body falls apart.”

In my favourite house! #abbathemuseum A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Mar 1, 2018 at 3:58am PST

The ABBA Manager Said That ‘It Was Like Old Times’

ABBA’s manager, Gorel Hanser said that the music will still sound familiar to ABBA fans, says BBC.

“The sound will be familiar, but also modern.”

Hanser said that the new sessions in the studio were like old times.

“Easy as anything. It didn’t feel weird that they hadn’t been in the studio together for 35 years.”

She explained that ABBA has no plans to appear on stage again, but they are excited about their ABBA avatars.

“No, you can not expect them to join forces on stage again,” she said. “They will not do that.”

Back in 2000, ABBA was offered a reported $1 billion to tour again, which they turned down.