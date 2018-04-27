‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Where Is Daniel Salazar?

Fans are questioning whether Daniel is alive or dead

We are already two episodes into Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. While the series has revealed the fates of most of the main characters, there is still one in question. What happened to Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades)?

Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead concluded with a massive dam explosion triggered by Nick Clark (Frank Dillane). As the episode closed, the only confirmed survivor was Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). As Season 4 premiered, fans were left wondering about the fate of the others for nearly the entire episode while Morgan’s (Lennie James) transition from The Walking Dead to Fear dominated. However, by the end of the episode, it was revealed that Nick, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were also safe.

Luciana (Danay Garcia) was also revealed to be back with the main group, although her return has yet to be explained. In fact, Fear‘s writers and creators have not revealed how everyone survived or found each other after the dam explosion.

But, it is Daniel Salazar’s absence that now has people talking. Daniel was present at the dam in the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. He had been shot in the face, but was still able to take out people, even with his injury.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

So, where is Daniel now?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Daniel will appear in further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. However, when that will occur was not revealed. And, considering he is no longer listed among the regular cast, it is possible he might not be a part of the narrative in this season at all.

When co-showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, was asked, he revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the creators weren’t even sure when Daniel will make an appearance again.

“We have no inkling of that yet, but I think the thing we will say without giving away too much is that we definitely will be seeing Daniel Salazar in the Walking Dead universe”

Of course, with the mention of “the Walking Dead universe” fans started to wonder if Daniel might show up in the original series, The Walking Dead. While this has neither been confirmed or denied, it is certainly possible, especially now Morgan has made the jump from one show to the other, thus proving that the distance is not that far if you have access to a car and determination.

And, if there is one thing fans know about Daniel, it is that he can be very determined when he sets his mind to something. Of course, why he would decide to make the long walk to Virginia is anyone’s guess.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 3, titled “Good Out Here.”