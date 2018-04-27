Linda Vester and now a second woman are accusing Brokaw of sexual misconduct.

Former NBC news anchor Linda Vester and another employee who wants to remain anonymous say that Tom Brokaw sexually harassed them through the ’90s. Both women say that Brokaw made unwanted advances and sexually harassed them on several occasions. According to the allegations, Brokaw acted inappropriately while he was the NBC Nightly News chief anchor.

Linda Vester Alleges That Tom Brokaw Tried To Forcibly Kiss Her

According to the Washington Post, Linda Vester said that Tom Brokaw made unwanted advances while she was working at NBC News, including an attempt to forcibly kiss her. Vester says she was in her twenties and never filed a complaint with NBC about Tom Brokaw.

But Tom Brokaw denies that anything ever happened between himself and Linda Vester at NBC.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other.”

Another woman who does not want to go public says that while she worked at NBC News as a production assistant, Tom Brokaw acted inappropriately toward her, and Brokaw denies that allegation also.

Report: Two women accuse Tom Brokaw of inappropriate workplace advances in 1990s https://t.co/vfC6sk3Cqh pic.twitter.com/LTN0LANM9i — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 27, 2018

Both Vester And An Anonymous Woman Say That Brokaw Propositioned Them

Linda Vester says that she is now coming forward because NBC still hasn’t hired outside counsel to investigate sexual misconduct at NBC News after the revelations about Matt Lauer, says The Hollywood Reporter. Vester says that Brokaw invited himself over to her hotel and attempted to initiate an “affair of more than passing affection,” despite the fact that he was married.

The former NBC production assistant who wants to remain anonymous said that Brokaw once “pulled her into a small enclave in the NBC office, pressed her hands against his chest and asked her to come to his office after his show that night.”

NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw has been accused of sexual misconduct https://t.co/w45QzuGuze — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 27, 2018

Ann Curry Says That She Informed NBC That The Network Had Issues

Ann Curry, who worked for NBC News, says that she warned the network years ago that there were issues at NBC in terms of sexual harassment, principally with Matt Lauer. A female staffer told Ann Curry that she had been “sexually harassed physically” by Lauer. Ann Curry says that she “told management they had a problem and that they needed to keep an eye on [Lauer] and how he deals with women.”

An NBC spokesman says that they have no internal record of any comments by Ann Curry in reference to Matt Lauer and sexual harassment.