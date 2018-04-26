Trump says he bought his wife 'a beautiful card'

Today is First Lady Melania Trump’s 48th birthday, but husband Donald Trump says he’s been very busy and hasn’t had a chance to buy Melania a birthday gift. This morning Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends to chat with the hosts and gave a shout-out to the first lady on her birthday, says People Magazine.

Donald Trump said that he chose today to call Fox because it is Melania’s birthday.

“I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday. So I said, ‘Let’s do it on Melania’s birthday.’ So happy birthday to Melania.”

But when the host asked Donald Trump what he bought Melania for her birthday, he seemed uncomfortable and got defensive.

“Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

Donald Trump then added that he bought Melania a card, and sang her praises for hosting President and Madame Macron.

“I tell you what, she has done — I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers and she did a fantastic job with France.”

Trump Dragged For Saying He Only Got Melania A Card For Her Birthday Because He Was Busy—"I’m sure he could have found something perfectly lovely at the golf course gift shop." #TrumpResign #DemandAVotehttps://t.co/R2LHznHArk — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 26, 2018

Melania Trump Was Likely Peeved That Stormy Daniels Was Mentioned

But it’s likely that First Lady Melania Trump, if she was listening, didn’t appreciate when Donald Trump mentioned Stormy Daniels on her birthday call when talking about what kind of work lawyer Michael Cohen did for him, says the New York Daily News.

While Melania Trump might not have been upset at Donald Trump for being too busy to buy her a birthday gift, people on Twitter did not give Trump a break and chastised him for not making his wife a priority.

“I keep wondering, other than #45, if any past president would have been too busy to get their wife a birthday present? And admit this on his favorite morning tv show? Happy birthday @FLOTUS. You deserve a day of sunshine and celebration.”

Trump critic Scott Dworkin believes that a shout-out on Fox News was all about Donald Trump, and had little or nothing to do with Melania Trump.

“I think the most overlooked aspect of Trump’s train wreck of a Fox & Friends interview, is the fact he made it clear he didn’t get anything for Melania for her birthday today. I think that tells you everything you need to know about him.”

An Etiquette Expert Says Remembering Melania’s Birthday Was The Important Factor

Diane Gottsman, founder of The Protocol School of Texas and author of Modern Etiquette for a Better Life, says that Donald Trump likely knows he’s in trouble.

“I think that he may have said it tongue-in-cheek and he knows he’s in a little bit of hot water.”

Gottsman says that remembering a special event is the most important factor, especially when someone is as busy as Donald Trump.