John Cena Opens Up About Nikki Bella Breakup, ‘I Love Nicole With All My Heart’

John Cena is speaking out about his recent breakup with former fiancee Nikki Bella. The WWE star spoke pretty candidly about splitting with the WWE diva in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, just days after the couple confirmed that they’d called off their wedding mere months before they were expected to walk down the aisle.

Shortly after the now former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement posted to Instagram, John told ET this week that his split with Nikki – who’s one half of the Bella twins with sister Brie Bella – “sucks.”

Speaking out to the site about his personal life on April 25, John said, “it sucks” before adding that, despite the couple recently calling it quits after six years together, he still loves his former fiancée.

“There’s no other way to say [it],” Cena continued while speaking with the outlet at CinemaCon 2018 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

John didn’t elaborate on exactly what caused the pretty surprising split, though his latest comments come shortly after the wrestler appeared to hint at the breakup on social media with a few cryptic messages in the days that followed the split announcement.

Men’s Health reported that Cena posted a few inspirational quotes about life across his social media accounts shortly after the split news was made public on social media.

On Instagram he shared a quote by Kwame Floyd that said, “It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do after you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.”

Cena also posted a pretty cryptic message to his official Twitter account that appeared to be in reference to the sad news, writing on the 280-character site last week, “Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki shared her own messages seemingly alluding to the breakup on her own social media accounts, returning to Instagram on April 21 – six days after the couple announced their split – to share a photo of herself at the beach looking to the ocean alongside a caption that discussed finding herself.

The former couple confirmed that they had made the sad decision to part ways by posting a joint statement on Nikki’s Instagram.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the statement read, “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple.”

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the Instagram post continued, before John and Nikki then asked their fans and the media to “respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The twosome’s relationship ups and downs played out on Nikki and Brie’s E! series Total Bellas, a spin-off of the original series Total Divas, while Bella and Cena also had a very public engagement after John proposed to her as the crowd watched on and cheered during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.