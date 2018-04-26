‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Fri. April 26: Wyatt Is Bill’s Latest Pawn In Ploy To Win Steffy

By the time Wyatt realizes Bill is using him to spread lies about the baby's paternity, B&B spoilers say that it will be too late.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 27 prove how sick Bill (Don Diamont) really is. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) relationship keeps swinging back and forth because of one critical factor: their unborn child. Bill knows that if he removes this crucial element, there will be nothing tying Steffy to Liam. According to Soap Dirt, Bill will let it “slip” that he is actually the father of Steffy’s baby.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via The World of The Bold and The Beautiful, reports that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will see his father and tell him that he and Katie have ended their engagement. He will conveniently forget to tell Bill that he and Katie are still secretly seeing each other. However, Bill will have some news of his own. The best way to break their bond is to tell the world that he is actually the father of Steffy’s baby, but he knows that they might not believe the story if it were to come from him. He needs someone to spread the word on his behalf. He, therefore, makes a passing comment to Wyatt about the baby’s paternity on Friday, April 27. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt falls for it hook, line and sinker.

Hope and Steffy square off with one another regarding their intent to make Liam their own. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Vb2vMl4yIz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/F0UZdeMvq9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 25, 2018

Just as it seems as if there is hope for Liam and Steffy due to the fact that they are drawn closer at the news of their baby’s health, it seems as if Liam will be pushed to the edge of no return according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 30 reveal that Wyatt will tell his brother what he believes to be the truth when Liam tells Wyatt that he will be making up with Steffy because of their baby.

Ridge talks to Liam about his relationship with Steffy today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/chqwg1RBx7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 25, 2018

What makes this storyline particularly interesting is that the reality is that one doesn’t know who the baby’s father is. It is certainly possible that Bill swapped the DNA test results, but it is equally likely that he is just making this up to break Liam and Steffy up for once and for all. One thing is for certain, Bill is deliberately sabotaging his son’s marriage, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that when Wyatt finds out that he was just being used, he is going to be furious!