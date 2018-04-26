Chip Loves It When Joanna Gaines Is Pregnant Because He Used To Date ‘Bigger-Boned Girls’

Whenever Joanna Gaines is pregnant, Chip really enjoys having more of his wife to love. The father of four recently admitted that he’s a fan of pregnancy because it pretty much forces thin-framed Joanna to sport a fuller figure. Fortunately for Chip, his wife just told Entertainment Tonight which calorie-filled foods she currently can’t resist.

As reported by People, Chip Gaines paid his wife a somewhat awkward compliment during the couple’s April 24 appearance on the TODAY show. The 43-year-old handyman was just trying to praise his wife’s pregnancy curves, but he ended up making a candid confession about his past dating life that 40-year-old Joanna Gaines didn’t seem completely comfortable with him talking about on national television.

“Prior to my relationship with Joanna, I always dated slightly bigger-boned girls,” Chip said. “So whenever Jo’s pregnant, it’s kind of my thing. It’s kind of my jam.”

Joanna responded to her husband’s unexpected revelation by trying to shift the topic of conversation back to food. After all, the Fixer Upper stars were on the show to promote Joanna’s new cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. She suggested that they talk about pot pie instead of the extra pounds that she’s gained during her pregnancy.

However, chicken pot pie is not the food that Chip should try tempting Joanna with if he really wants her to pack on the pounds while she’s eating for two. Instead, he might consider raiding whatever is left of their kids’ Easter candy stashes. According to Joanna, sweet treats are all she currently wants to eat.

“Anything a 5-year-old or younger would love is what I am craving right now, which is so weird!” she said of her pregnancy cravings.

Luckily, she also gets a daily hankering for a healthier snack. She told Entertainment Tonight that she eats oranges all the time now, even though the citrus fruits aren’t foods that she’s normally all that crazy about. She also revealed that she occasionally snacks on some of the offerings at the Waco, Texas, eatery that she and Chip recently opened for business. Joanna said that she likes to stop by the kitchen at Magnolia Table to help out because she can chow down on treats like biscuits with strawberry butter while she works.

According to Good Housekeeping, Joanna Gaines’ due date is sometime in July. She and Chip have admitted that they can’t agree on a name for their baby boy (she wants one that starts with a “C;” he wants one that starts with “D”), but after that awkward TODAY interview, maybe Chip should let his wife have her way this time.