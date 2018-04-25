‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Reveals How She Got Rid Of Her Double Chin After Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright needed help with her double chin after losing a ton of weight earlier this year.

According to to a recent report from The Daily Dish, diet and exercise wasn’t enough to eliminate the Vanderpump Rules star’s double chin and ultimately, she sought out a little known cosmetic treatment to eliminate the unwanted fat.

Earlier this week on Instagram, after showing off her skincare routine, Cartwright faced questions about how she was able to rid herself of her double chin and one fan suspected it was a Kybella injection that she had used.

In response to the fan’s suggestion, Cartwright confirmed, “Yea it was!”

The Daily Dish revealed a Kybella injection is a non-surgical treatment uses an FDA-approved filler product to eliminate fat cells under the chin. As the outlet explained, once these fat cells disappear, so does one’s double chin. However, when it comes to the process and time it may take, patients could need up to six sessions to reach their full potential.

While six sessions may not seem like that many to some, each session costs about $1,500, which means that eliminating a double chin completely can cost up to $9,000.

Cartwright has been sharing tons of photos of herself in recent weeks, many of which show off her newfound jawline.

Cartwright went through a rough year last year after learning the love of her life, boyfriend Jax Taylor, had cheated on her with Faith Stowers and trashed her to Stowers after their encounter. As fans of Vanderpump Rules witnessed, Cartwright was heartbroken over the incident but chose to stay with Taylor and remained dedicated to their years-long romance.

Over the past couple of episodes of the show, fans have watched as Cartwright seemingly prepared to move on from her romance with Taylor, who dumped her months after cheating, with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott. That said, Cartwright and Taylor ultimately reconciled their relationship and are still dating today.

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars, including boyfriend Jax Taylor, don’t miss the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 finale next Monday night, April 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.