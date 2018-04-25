Khloe Kardashian Would Break Up With Tristan Thompson ‘If There Wasn’t A Child Involved,’ According To Reports

Khloe would break things off with Tristan Thompson over his serial cheating if they didn't have a child together.

Tristan Thompson has been the talk of the entertainment world over the last couple of weeks, but it isn’t because of the role he is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs. No, it’s actually because of his alleged cheating behind Khloe Kardashian’s back while she was carrying the couple’s baby.

True Thompson was born on April 12, 2018, to Kardashian and Thompson, but not all was happy in the small family.

News broke about the alleged cheating shortly before True was born. Tristan was reported found meeting up with other women at hotels in other cities while on the road with the Cavaliers. He was allegedly caught on video walking into hotels with women and making out with others.

Unfortunately, his alleged cheating has left Khloe with a very difficult decision to make. Does she break things off with the father of her newborn or does she fight through the issues and try to make their family work?

According to a report shared by Us Magazine, a source says Kardashian would have already dumped Thompson and moved on, if it wasn’t for their daughter.

“If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb. She’s not ready to make a decision. Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

One can only imagine how difficult of a decision it would be for a woman to leave the father of her newborn baby after seeing how good he is with the child.

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Cheated on Khloé Kardashian the Night Before Her Baby Shower https://t.co/4kl30OZ3sR pic.twitter.com/PjyoDG6QgB — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 25, 2018

The report also goes on to state that even if Khloe does end up leaving Thompson, she would want the Cavaliers’ big man to continue flying out to L.A. to see their daughter.

“If she were to leave now, Tristan would not be able to fly out to L.A. to bond with True. It’s important to Khloe that he spend significant time with his daughter.”

Expect to hear more news on the situation in the near future. True Thompson was born into a difficult relationship and only time will tell if her parents are able to make things work or if Khloe will have to end up breaking things off with Tristan.