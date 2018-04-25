Blake Shelton May Have Just Scorched Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert On Twitter

Shelton appears to have taken a break from his "nice guy" image to throw some major shade at his ex-wife.

Blake Shelton appears to have just called out his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, following news that she’s dating singer Evan Felker.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Miranda Lambert has moved on from her two-year relationship with 29-year-old singer Anderson East and is reportedly dating Evan Felker, the lead singer of the alt-folk band, Turnpike Troubadours. The pair allegedly met back in January, when it was announced that his band would open for Lambert on her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour.

But, there’s one problem with Lambert’s new relationship. According to People, Felker’s wife, Staci Nelson, didn’t file for divorce until mid-February. This means that Lambert and Felker seemingly started their relationship before a divorce was even on the table. The source also dishes that the reason that Nelson filed for divorce in the first place was after she found out she was being cheated on.

Once Blake Shelton caught wind of the alleged romance between Miranda and Evan, it appears as though he took to his Twitter account to call out the 34-year-old “Tin Man” singer.

Shelton also retweeted a few fan tweets, including one that referenced his current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani’s album title.

“This is what the #TRUTH feels like!!!”

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

As Fox News shares, many rumors have swirled about the reason behind Shelton and Lambert’s divorce, including one that Miranda cheated on Blake during their marriage, causing it to come to a screeching halt. Furthermore, Lambert also began dating Anderson East very shortly after she and Shelton filed for divorce in 2015.

Neither Blake nor Miranda have ever confirmed that Miranda actually cheated on Blake while they were married. But if she did in fact cheat, Shelton took the high road and never threw her under the bus in public. That is the reason why many people believe Shelton shared the cryptic tweet today.

Many of Shelton’s fans took to Twitter to stand behind Blake and voice their support for the singer.

“I never thought it was your fault Blake.”

“He won’t lose fans cuz we all know that Miranda cheated on him with her tour manager Ryan Westbrook,” another fan claimed.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Shelton confessed that he and Gwen Stefani initially bonded over the fact that they were both going through a divorce, saying that they would both check in on each other and it eventually in turned into a full-blown relationship.

“I wake up and she’s all I care about,” he told the magazine.

He also added that there are not many people in the world who would be able to understand what it’s like to go through such a high-profile relationship, but Stefani did.