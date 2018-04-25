Chip And Joanna Gaines’ New Show ‘Fixer Upper: Behind The Design’ – Here’s What We Know So Far

The couple's original show, Fixer Upper, ended in 2017 after five seasons.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, debuts next month, and fans are itching for any and all details about the show. Here now, courtesy of Cheat Sheet and Fox News, is what we know for certain about the new effort.

The Title Says It All

In case you didn’t get it from the title, FUBtD will be about what goes on, well, behind the design. More specifically, according to a statement from HGTV, made available via Fox News, the show will offer viewers a peek into Joanna Gaines’ process.

“The half-hour, behind-the-scenes companion will focus on Joanna’s process to create the breathtaking designs – shiplap and all – in each Fixer Upper episode.”

In a March Instagram video, Joanna herself confirmed that Fixer Upper fans were interested in seeing more of the process.

“We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on on ‘Fixer Upper’ and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint.”

It Will Be A Mix Of The Old And The New

Behind the Design will draw from two wells for its content: older designs that have already been featured in previous seasons of the show, as well as brand-new rooms.

10 minutes until an all new episode of Fixer Upper: Behind the Design! Who is watching with us? #FixerUpper #BehindtheDesign pic.twitter.com/pcTKpT9J1G — Magnolia (@magnolia) April 24, 2018

This serves two purposes. For one, it allows fans to look back on their favorite designs from the past, and allows them to get a peek into Joanna’s process for old content. For another, using existing footage takes the pressure off of Chip and Joanna to be constantly creating more content: after all, the family is busy with multiple projects, and one of the reasons they left the original Fixer Upper was to be able to devote more time to the family and to their other businesses.

Fans Will Get To Meet Joanna’s Design Team

In addition to Joanna’s process, Fixer Upper fans will get another look at something only briefly hinted at in previous episodes: Joanna’s design team. According to Cheat Sheet, members of Joanna’s team only got a few frames of screen time, if at all, in the previous show. Expect them to be front and center in this installment of the franchise.

Don’t Expect Much Of Chip

Chip is excited to have Joanna getting screen time and having a project, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be a prominent feature of this project.

“Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer upper we design. Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.”

In other words, FUBtD is all Joanna.