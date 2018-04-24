‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Victor Bury The Hatchet

But will it last?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 25, promise an unexpected reunion when father and son put aside their differences and team up together to help another family member.

After he sat vigil as Victor’s (Eric Braeden) life hung in the balance, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and his father will finally bury the hatchet — for now — as She Knows Soaps reports.

While J.T.’s attack that left Victor fighting for his life softened up Nick’s heart for the moment, there’s no way to erase all of The Moustache’s past misdeeds. Victor’s sordid past infractions against Nick and his family include his hand in Adam’s death, his attempts at destroying Nick’s business, and sending Nick’s son Noah on Newman Enterprise business in Mumbai. Plus, don’t forget how he often involves Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in his lies to name just of the few more recent outrages that led to Nick cutting ties with dear old dad.

Plus, there’s the whole Christian debacle with Nick believing that his father doesn’t know that Adam fathered Christian. Of course, Victor actually thinks Nick doesn’t know this truth. What a tangled web the Newmans weave, and it’s even more tangled with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) adding in her recent crimes against J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

While all likely isn’t forgotten, perhaps Nick convinced himself it’s at least forgiven.

The two decide to pair up and help Victoria in her desperate hour of need. Victor’s shocking videos show how J.T. abused Victoria, and there’s no telling what other secret recordings exist. Both men feel determined to help ensure that she doesn’t end up paying for whatever happened with J.T.

Paul (Doug Davidson), on the other hand, continues his quest for the truth, but his search for answers may be in vain if Victor and Nick have anything to say about it. One thing is sure, the J.T. Paul sees on Victor’s videos shocks the Genoa City Police chief to his very core. How could the man he’s known and trusted for so long end up being such a horrifying domestic abuser?

J.T. is one instance where Paul misplaced his trust or something caused J.T. to act wildly out of character on this latest return to Genoa City. Perhaps nobody will ever know the truth of the situation.