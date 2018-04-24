Racist Promposal Sign Sparks Outrage, Florida Teen Noah Crowley May Face Discipline From Riverview High School

A Florida teen created an alleged racist poster to ask his girlfriend to the prom, and now the school district may discipline him over the promposal.

Noah Crowley created a sign that said, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom,” which caused outrage across the United States and beyond. Now, a Sarasota County school district is reviewing the incident and deciding what action to take to ensure something like this never happens again, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Originally sent through Snapchat, a screenshot of the offensive request went viral on Twitter, prompting extreme backlash throughout social media.

Earlier today, parents of Riverview High School students received a robocall from the school’s acting principal Kathy Wilks, explaining that the school does not condone the message contained in the racist promposal or the subsequent comments made about the poster on social media. The school also offered guidance counselors for students who wished to further discuss the incident.

According to WFMY News 2, Crowley apologized by explaining he meant the poster as a joke, but he went too far with it. His girlfriend said yes despite the racist nature of his promposal, and the two appear slated to attend the high school’s prom, which is scheduled for May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Of course, the district may decide on a disciplinary action that bars Crowley from attending his senior prom after the investigation concludes.

Despite the teen’s apology, many on social media didn’t accept it. The school district explained it is working with local and national leaders, including the NAACP, in order to create a discussion on race for the entire district in hopes of preventing things like this in the future.

Unfortunately, this incident marks the second time in two years of a racist promposal like this. The first incident also occurred in Florida, as reported by WTSP 10. Last year, two south Florida female students ended up suspended after an “inside joke” directed towards to an heir of a cotton farm received a racist invitation to the prom.

Now celebrities such as singer Clay Aiken have weighed in on Twitter. Aiken expressed his wish that colleges that have accepted Crowley should drop him after this incident because he knew what he wrote on the sign is unacceptable and racist.