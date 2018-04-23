Stan Lee Faces Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit From Massage Therapist

This is not the first time that Stan Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct, but it is the first time that he's being sued.

Marvel comics creator Stan Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct, again, and this time, the accusations are going to court.

Page Six was the first to break the story about Maria Carballo, who filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Stan Lee and his assistant, Mac Anderson.

Carballo alleges that she was hired to give Lee two massages over the weekend of April 21, 2017. At the time, Lee was staying at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.

Carballo said that when she performed the massage on the now-95-year-old, he allegedly put his hand on his genitals, then began to fondle himself. Carballo also alleges that Lee was “moaning and groaning” when she was massaging his quadriceps, and she left the session early.

Carballo also said that when her employer asked her to perform another massage on Stan Lee, she initially refused, but claimed that he said he was “sorry,” so she returned to perform another massage. When Lee allegedly continued with his inappropriate behavior, Carballo chose to use her feet to massage him. It was at that time, Carballo claims, that Lee moved her feet to his genital area. When he did so, she “promptly left.”

Carballo issued an official statement, in which she stated that the so-called #MeToo movement empowered her to file the sexual misconduct suit.

“For a long time, I was afraid to ask anyone to help me hold Mr. Lee accountable for how he treated me. He is rich and famous. I am not. After seeing other women fight to be treated with dignity and respect, I decided, me too. I am still nervous and afraid, but not as much as I was before because I have other people helping me.”

In January 2018, Stan Lee was accused of sexual misconduct by a nursing company, according to Forbes Magazine. The company claimed that Lee allegedly harassed and groped several nurses on their staff. Lee’s representative vehemently denied the nursing company’s claims, and countered that the company was engaging in a form of blackmail in an attempt to get money out of the Marvel creator.

“Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Carballo’s lawsuit against Stan Lee alleges assault, battery, violation of the Illinois Gender Violence Act, emotional distress and civil conspiracy.