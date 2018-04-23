‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Chooses Hope, Leaving Steffy Heartbroken & Ready For Revenge

Liam finally ends the dispute between 'Lope' and 'Steam' fans when he chooses to move in with Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the time has come for Liam (Scott Clifton) to make a choice: Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or Hope (Annika Noelle). Team “Steam” wanted the couple together because they were married and are expecting a baby together. They also point out that Steffy would never have left the house that night and ended up in Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) bed if Liam had not kissed Sally (Courtney Hope). Team “Lope” argue that Hope is Liam’s first love and if Steffy never interfered in the first place, the two would have been married by now. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Dirt, indicate that Liam chooses Hope.

After months of watching him in a dizzying tailspin, Hope has carefully pushed her agenda. Two weeks ago she declared her love, and Liam responded by asking her to give him some space. Since then, she has planted kisses on him and reinforced the notion that he deserves a fresh start after what Bill and Steffy did to him, according to She Knows Soaps. In fact, B&B spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that Hope will ask Liam to move in with her during the week of April 23.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, April 23-27. Under duress from Bill, Steffy grants Liam his request regarding their marriage, Hope makes a bold move, Nia Sioux debuts as “Emma the Forrester Intern,” and Robin Givens returns as “Dr. Phillips." #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/DabB0YrA8e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 21, 2018

Perhaps Liam would never have chosen Hope if Steffy had not signed the annulment papers. Although Bold and the Beautiful recaps state that Steffy tells him that she is giving him his freedom and she hopes that he chooses her, Liam possibly also feels rejected as he thought that Steffy would always fight for him. Another possible reason he chooses to move in with Hope could be that Hope is simply the easier option of the two women. Hope means that he doesn’t need to work through the emotional turmoil of his father sleeping with his wife and their messy history. Perhaps he needs to satisfy his curiosity about what it would be like to finally have Hope in his life. After all, Hope is his first love.

Hope is taken aback when Liam firmly asks her to leave to sort out his feelings alone. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1TbjKMnkYk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hrJUk7zWLN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 17, 2018

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, also indicate that their families will become involved in their decision to split. Ridge and Brooke will fight about their daughters’ roles, and Wyatt will warn his brother about the choices that he is currently making. However, Steffy may have the last laugh as other spoilers indicate that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. She and Hope will have a fight later this week, and all signs indicate that this is only the start of her revenge plot. Don’t miss a single episode of Bold and the Beautiful this week as lines are drawn in the sand, and a life comes in the balance.