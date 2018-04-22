Best Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now: ‘The Babadook,’ ‘Mom And Dad,’ And ’28 Weeks Later’

Review of three solid horror movies on Hulu, including a terrifying monster film that will have you checking underneath your bed.

If you’re looking for the best horror movies on Hulu in April, there are a trio of films that are a must-watch: The Babadook, Mom and Dad, and 28 Weeks Later. Two of those movies are most definitely scary, while one interjects a lot of laughs between the scares. Whether you are in the mood for a monster movie or a satirical romp, Hulu has the answer for you.

The Babadook

Tormented by the violent death of her husband, Amelia struggles with her son’s fear that there is a monster in the house. But soon, Amelia learns that he might be right.

This movie has been a favorite for many genre fans since it debuted in 2014, and those new to the party will understand the hype. Written and directed by Jennifer Kent, The Babadook stars Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, and Daniel Henshall.

With an impressive score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site’s critics consensus describes why this is one of the most popular horror movies of the last several years.

“The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares—and boasts a heartfelt genuinely moving story to boot.”

This is the type of horror movie that creeps up on you. You don’t realize you’re afraid at first, but before you know it you’re looking around the house for something that goes bump in the night. Though it may have a message that is ultimately endearing, that doesn’t detract from the genuine terror the film delivers. Throw in some dark humor on top of the solid plot and scares, and you have yourself a rewatchable horror flick.

If you enjoy intelligent horror movies—Let the Right One In, Jacob’s Ladder, The Others, and the like—then you should thoroughly enjoy this thoughtful film.

28 Weeks Later

Six months after the first film takes place, the U.S. Army assists survivors of the rage virus in London and crazy zombie chaos ensues. If you’re looking for zombie movies on Hulu, then look no further than this gem. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, 28 Weeks Later boasts an impressive cast: Rose Byrne, Robert Carlyle, Idris Elba, Harold Perrineau, and Jeremy Renner.

This doesn’t have the same brilliance as 28 Days Later, but it’s a solid sequel nonetheless. The jump-scares are effective, and it stays true to the zombie genre by serving as political commentary. Between the edge-of-your-seat suspense, psychological plot, and jump-scare scenes often filled with gore, there’s a little bit of everything here for fans of the macabre.

20th Century Fox

Mom and Dad

One thing Nicolas Cage definitely does a lot of is making movies. But it’s not too often you see high marks for his horror flicks; Mom and Dad is one of those exceptions. His trademarked high-energy tirades fit perfectly in this exploitation horror piece. Fandango provides the premise for one of the best horror movies on Hulu for a silly good time.

“Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair star in this pitch-black horror-comedy about a worldwide mass hysteria where, for 24 brutal hours, parents turn violently against their own children.”

Whether you enjoy this movie depends on what you expect before seeing it. If you are wanting high-quality films, stick with the previous two movies. But if you enjoy satirical horror, then buckle up. The graphic scenes, brutal deaths, and disturbing images are so over-the-top that it entices laughter over fear. You may not get too scared by this horror-comedy, but it’s a fun 83-minute ride.

From The Babadook to Mom and Dad, some of the best horror movies are on Hulu during April 2018.