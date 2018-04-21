Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Lost 5 Pounds In 4 Days After Sharing Bikini Photos

Kim is revealing her diet and weight loss secrets.

Kim Kardashian is revealing her diet and weight loss secrets to the world after losing five pounds in four days. Per People, Kim revealed this week that she’s shed the impressive amount of weight in just a few days on a new diet as she readies herself to attend the prestigious Met Gala on May 7.

Taking to Twitter on April 20, Kim confirmed that she’d already managed to lose five pounds thanks to a new cleanse she’s been trying out that will see her take some pretty extreme measures to get in red carpet shape over the next 10 days.

“Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today,” Kardashian told her more than 59 million followers on Twitter about her pretty extreme diet.

“I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference,” Kardashian then added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then revealed that she’ll only be drinking liquids for the next three days in order to lose more weight ahead of the upcoming Met Gala. The somewhat extreme diet is part of the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse.

“For the next 3 days it’s all liquids,” the mom of three — who the Inquisitr reported was recently accused of photoshopping a snap of herself posing in her underwear — said, before then joking on the social media site, “Pray for me please.”

As People noted, Kardashian told fans about her weight loss ambitions on her app earlier this week, where she first confirmed that she would be taking part in the cleanse ahead of the huge fashion event.

“I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can,” Kardashian said of her decision to drop a few pounds.

Kim then added that she chose the cleanse as her diet weight loss method because “the food looked so filling and there are only three days that you just drink liquids.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As reported by Women’s Health Australia, Kim has also shared praise for her personal trainer in recent months for helping her to get into shape and motivating her to hit the gym.

Speaking to fans on her website earlier this year, Kanye West’s wife said, “Sometimes it can be hard to stick to a routine – especially if you indulged over the holidays.”

Praising her trainer Melissa Alcantara, Kardashian then added, “She keeps me focused and feeling good about the progress that I’ve made.”

The site also claimed that Kim has worked hard to lose a whopping 66 pounds since giving birth to her first child, her daughter North West, back in 2013.

The Daily Mail reports that Kardashian has most definitely been showing off her hard work dieting and hitting the gym on Instagram in recent days, proudly flaunting her toned body across social media in various bikinis.

The reality star has been posting various stunning photos of herself in a bikini to Instagram this month while enjoying some time in the sun on vacation in Turks and Caicos with a number of friends, including her big sister Kourtney Kardashian.