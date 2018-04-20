Brandi Glanville Announces End Of Feud With LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian—Here’s How The Trio Finally Made Peace

The three stars have been embroiled in a very public feud for nearly a decade.

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have officially ended their feud. Days after posing for a surprise selfie with the country superstar, the 45-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter to announce that their long-standing feud has ended.

Glanville and Rimes have been embroiled in a high-profile battle for nearly 10 years. The feud began after Brandi found out that LeAnn was having an affair with her then-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian. The public battle picked up steam after Cibrian and Rimes married in 2011 and the “Blue” singer took on a stepmom role to Brandi’s two sons, Jake and Mason. But now, Brandi Glanville says they have all cleared the air. Earlier this week, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to reveal that she had a sit-down with LeAnn and her ex-husband Eddie to hash out their differences.

“At #dailypop the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over! They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

Brandi also added that she has not been this happy in more than a year and that she finally feels like she is back to her old self. You can see Brandi Glanville’s happy tweets below.

At #dailypop the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the fued with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over! They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 17, 2018

I honestly haven’t been this happy in over a year ❤️ I’m back to myself again — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 17, 2018

The news about Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes’ truce comes a few days after the two women posed for a surprise selfie at their son Jake’s 11th birthday party. Glanville captioned the smiley pic by saying there was “peace” between the two women as they were hanging out together at Jake’s birthday bash.

While their past Twitter war is legendary, Brandi Glanville has attempted to smooth things over with LeAnn and Eddie in the past. In 2016, Brandi told Us Weekly that after an incident with one of her boys, the trio realized they “had to focus on [their sons] and get over our bulls—t.”

But just last summer, Brandi hinted that the feud was reignited when she found out LeAnn was following her boyfriend, DJ Friese, on Snapchat and showing up at the same restaurant when they were out. Glanville detailed an awkward stepmother celebration at Nobu during which her sons were going back and forth between two tables.

“They love her and they love me,” Glanville told Us of her sons and their stepmom. “But being in a restaurant when Eddie and LeAnn come in, the kids are uncomfortable running back and forth between tables.”

Now it sounds like they can all sit at one big family table together.

For more on Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes’ now-squashed feud, check out the video below.