Melania Trump Flaunts Model Legs In Stunning Short Shift Dress, Reports ‘Express’

Japan’s first lady Akie Abe and first lady Melania Trump arrived for a news conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort yesterday where she wore an elegant short shift dress. According to Express, the 47-year-old showed off her tanned legs along with pink glittery Louboutin heels.

Melania Trump has been hosting the Japanese first lady since she arrived with her husband Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Mar-a-Lago resort for a two-day summit. Melania took Akie Abe on a tour of the historic Mar-a-Lago mansion while the President hit the golf course with the Japanese Prime Minister.

The two first ladies went on a tour of Flagler Museum where they learned about Whitehall, according to Melania’s official FLOTUS Twitter account.

The former model has put on a brave face amid cheating allegations made against her husband Donald Trump.

More details of Trump’s alleged affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels may emerge after the president’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen’s documents were seized in an FBI raid.

As Melania remains silent, President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen are asking the judge to delay Ms. Daniels’ lawsuit challenging the validity of a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Melania Trump shows off her tanned legs as she supports Donald in Florida https://t.co/lScGHLBZKn pic.twitter.com/wasnwi82J8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 19, 2018

Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 to stay quiet about a reported affair several years ago while Melania was pregnant with her son.

Very moving visit today – "Prescribed to Death" Opioid Memorial on the Ellipse is a worthwhile partnership between @WhiteHouse, @Interior & @NatlParkServuce. #StopEveryDayKillers pic.twitter.com/ciJ0W5PBnN — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 16, 2018

Melania Trump will be attending Barbara Bush’s funeral without her 71-year-old husband. President Trump won’t be attending “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service,” according to a statement released by the White House and obtained by the Associated Press.

Thank you to the @FlaglerMuseum for the engaging tour this morning. It was a treat to step back in time w/ Mrs. Abe & admire the beauty of Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/J35gX631tm — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 18, 2018

The president is expected to remain in Florida during the funeral. The late Barbara Bush was critical about Trump’s comments about women during the presidential election of 2016. Trump was also highly critical of Jeb Bush during the Republican presidential debates and George W. Bush’s handling of the Iraq war.

Melania Trump usually displays elegant fashion choices. The first lady wore a green Safari-style dress on Wednesday when hosting Akie Abe. Despite the divorce rumors, Melania and Donald seem to be going strong amid the numerous sexual assault and infidelity allegations against the 71-year-old president.