WWE News: Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wanted By Police After Attacking WWE Hall Of Fame Star

Smith attacked a WWE legend at an autograph signing for comments made about his dad.

Two of the most popular WWE superstars of the ’80s and early ’90s was Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Davey Boy Smith. While Roberts was a perfect wrestling heel and one of the best promo men of his era, Davey Boy was a tag team specialist with the British Bulldogs who then took on the name The British Bulldog to become a solid singles star. At a recent autograph signing in New Orleans over WrestleMania 34 weekend, Roberts had a confrontation with Smith’s son that ended badly. According to TMZ, Harry Smith threw a cup of coffee in Roberts’ face and is now wanted by the police for battery.

Harry Smith And Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Harry Smith (who wrestles as Davey Boy Smith Jr.) actually bragged about the incident. In the interview, Smith said that Jake Roberts made some disparaging comments about his father in the past and he demanded an apology.

Roberts refused to talk to Smith about what he said, so the youngster challenged Roberts to go outside and fight. At that point, The Snake told Smith to “f**k off,” and that is when he threw the coffee in his face. At this point, Roberts’ daughter tried to fight Smith, and he said she was trying “to start a scene.”

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. wanted by police for simple battery incident at WrestleCon involving @JakeSnakeDDT https://t.co/KL2v9IL6rn pic.twitter.com/opZBszMFbu — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 19, 2018

The Police Investigation Against Harry Smith

Harry Smith is currently a star for New Japan Pro Wrestling as Davey Boy Smith Jr. He works in a tag team with Lance Archer known as the Killer Elite Squad. However, this new legal problem could keep him from traveling to Japan to compete if it isn’t settled.

TMZ reports that the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the incident. Police told TMZ that Smith is “wanted for battery” due to throwing the coffee in Roberts’ face. The fact that Smith, 32, actually confessed to the incident in his interview will make it tough for him when he eventually turns himself in.

Jake Roberts, 62, has been in and out of trouble over his entire life. There was a documentary that came out about his life that showed his struggles with drugs and alcohol, but he was able to clean himself up thanks to Diamond Dallas Page and the DDP Yoga system.

While Smith has been in Japan wrestling, Roberts has been working with young talent in the WWE, helping them with promos while volunteering at times at the WWE Performance Center.