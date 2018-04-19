NFL Rumors: Green Bay Packers Are The Best Landing Spot For Dez Bryant, Says Chris Simms

Chris Simms said on 'ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports' that signing with the Green Bay Packers makes sense for free agent Dez Bryant.

The Dallas Cowboys eventually decided to cut Dez Bryant after the veteran wide receiver declined to take a pay cut for the 2018 NFL season. While he is currently without a team at this point of the offseason, Bryant is not expected to be available for long because teams are expected to make a strong push to acquire him for next season.

Bryant, who played eight seasons with the Cowboys before they parted ways last week, is already being linked to several teams. While there is no clear-cut favorites at this point, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said on ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports that the Green Bay Packers should be considered as the most ideal landing spot for Bryant.

The Packers decided to cut ties with veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson earlier in free agency. They still have quality receivers in Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, but Simms said that they need more if they want to become a serious contender next season. Simms believes that the former Cowboys receiver would address a need for Green Bay.

Green Bay is expected to look to improve their receiving corps with Nelson moving to the Oakland Raiders. They were also in the race to sign Allen Robinson before the 24-year-old wide receiver decided to sign with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Simms is also convinced that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could help Bryant in a lot of ways next season, which could eventually lead to a resurgence for the 29-year-old receiver. Simms said that Rodgers would consider the eight-year veteran as an ideal target for next season.

There are fears that Bryant, who is known for his strong personality, might eventually clash with Rodgers, which could create tension inside the locker room. However, Simms pointed out that it is highly unlikely because Bryant knows that Green Bay is Aaron Rodgers’ team.

Meanwhile, Sportsbooks in Las Vegas also tagged the Packers among the favorites to sign the former Oklahoma State standout. The Packers have the third-best odds at 5/1, just behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, according to USA Today’s Packers Wire.

The final decision, though, is still in the hands of Bryant. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver appears unlikely to prioritize signing with Green Bay, telling Mike Fisher of 24/7 Sports that the proposed move “would not seem right” because there is “too much history” between him and the Packers. He was referring to the controversial non-catch ruling during the 2015 NFC playoff game between the Cowboys and the Packers.