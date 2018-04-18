Jinger Duggar Fans Have A Wacky Theory About Her Baby Name

Now that Counting On fans know that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are having a baby girl, they’re no longer analyzing Jinger’s Instagram account in hopes of finding clues about her baby’s sex. One of their favorite new pastimes is theorizing on what name she and Jeremy will choose for their daughter, and they think they’ve discovered the perfect moniker for the little girl.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, one baby name theory is gaining steam over on the 19 Kids and Counting Reddit page. Some Redditors think that Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 30, will christen their first child “Magnolia,” a reference to one of the Duggar family’s favorite places.

Whenever the Duggars head to Laredo, Texas to visit Jinger and Jeremy, they often make a pit stop at the Magnolia Market at the Silos. The Waco, Texas tourist destination is owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, and there’s just something about the home décor and garden store surrounded by food trucks that really appeals to the Duggar clan. Because the family finds it so enchanting, one Redditor suggested that Jinger and Jeremy should name their daughter after the man and woman who created it by going with “Joanna Chip Magnolia Vuolo.” This would also be a continuation of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggars’ “J” name theme.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have visited Magnolia Market at the Silos more than once, but they don’t love the place so much that they make the five-hour trek from Laredo to Texas every time Jinger’s parents and siblings visit the store. As noted by PopCulture, the couple is noticeably absent in photos taken during the Duggar family’s recent trip to Waco. In other words, maybe they aren’t so obsessed with the home goods store that they’ll seriously consider naming their daughter after it.

Some fans think there’s a higher likelihood that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will continue the recent family trend of choosing a biblical name for their daughter. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard began this new tradition by naming their sons Israel and Samuel, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth continued it by picking the name Gideon for their first child. However, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s two boys, Spurgeon and Henry, are named after famous theologians. Jeremy is a big fan of books on theology, so it’s possible that he’ll do something similar by naming his children after the Christian authors he admires. According to the Texas pastor’s website, his favorite writer is David Martyn Lloyd-Jones, so perhaps Davida Martyna Lola-Joan is on the table.

Jinger Duggar’s due date is in July, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to meet her daughter and learn her name.