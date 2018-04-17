‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Final 4 Hometown Date Recipients Unveiled, Reports Reality Steve

Which four men reportedly scored hometown dates with Becca Kufrin according to 'Reality Steve's' spoilers for ABC's 2018 season?

Bachelorette 2018 spoilers for Becca Kufrin’s season tease that love is in the air and that the final rose ceremony is right around the corner. Filming is slated to wrap up in early May, and gossip guru Reality Steve is dishing out the details about where things stand at this point. He shares that filming just wrapped in the Bahamas, and now Kufrin is set to go on her hometown dates. Which four men are still in the hunt for that last rose according to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers?

Reality Steve previously revealed that suitor Garrett Yrigoyen was a likely frontrunner for Becca Kufrin’s final rose, and he now confirms that Yrigoyen is getting a hometown date. It seems that Becca will meet Garrett’s family on Tuesday, April 24 in Manteca, California, where his parents are based.

Contestant Jason Tartick is reportedly getting Kufrin’s first hometown, as Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers note that Becca will meet the Tartick family Wednesday, April 18 in Buffalo, New York. Next up will be Blake Horstmann’s hometown in Denver, Colorado, and the fourth hometown reportedly involves Colton Underwood’s family. That one is slated to be filmed in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, April 22.

In most past seasons within the franchise, there were no roses on individual dates once just six contestants were left. One rose was typically handed out on the group date and the rose ceremony determined the other hometown date recipients. However, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detail that things were done differently for Becca, and this approach syncs with what they did with Rachel Lindsey last year.

Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve explain that Colton, Garrett, and Blake all had one-on-one dates with Becca in the Bahamas and they all got roses on those outings. Then, the remaining three guys had a group date with Kufrin and Jason got the rose there. There have been quite a few social media posts confirming Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding Kufrin’s date locales along the way, with a couple of scoops coming out of the Bahamas this past week as well. Will he manage to get the rest of the season nailed down correctly too?

Will Garrett Yrigoyen score Becca Kufrin’s final rose as Reality Steve’s spoilers have said seems likely or will Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood, or Blake Horstmann shift to the lead as Becca Kufrin meets their families? Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers as the rest of filming takes place, and tune in as ABC’s 2018 season begins this May.