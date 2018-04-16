Carrie Underwood Praised By Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire After She Breaks Down On Stage At ACM Awards

Carrie got love from her fellow females after an emotional ACM Awards performance.

Carrie Underwood is getting praise from her fellow country females following a very emotional return to the stage to perform her new single “Cry Pretty” at the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Kelly Clarkson all had Carrie’s back as she stepped back into the spotlight for the first time since breaking her wrist and getting multiple stitches to her face back in November.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood broke down in tears on the stage during her performance of her emotional new single, “Cry Pretty.” The singer then became visibly emotional again while accepting the award for Vocal Event of the Year with Keith Urban for “The Fighter.”

After the show, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Carrie’s fellow singers, who heaped praise on her for stepping back on the stage.

Speaking to press after the show, Miranda shared the love for her fellow country female while also hitting back over the fact that there were no women nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category at the 2018 ACM Awards this year.

“Carrie [Underwood]’s kicking a**, and I’m trying to kick a** as much as I can on the road, so I don’t understand what’s going on with that, but I know that there’s going to be a change,” Lambert said of the star, who she collaborated with in 2014 on the track “Somethin’ Bad,” in the press room.

The star then continued of herself and Carrie continuing to fly the flag for women in the genre, stating, “And I know if we just keep plowing ahead it will get recognized and have its moment for sure.”

Also spreading the love for Underwood was host Reba and performer Kelly, who also heaped praise on Carrie after seeing her perform on the ACM Awards stage.

After previously confessing that she couldn’t wait to give Carrie a big hug when she saw her at the event over the weekend, Reba told ET that she was “so proud” of how well the star did when making her big return to the stage on April 16 after not performing for fans or attending any public events for around six months in the wake of her fall.

“I’m very proud of Carrie. She’s gone through a lot, and I am proud that she’s back on the stage again,” Reba said of Underwood after hosting the big awards show, which aired live on CBS.

Reba then continued of her fellow country superstar, “She’s a tremendous vocalist, incredible — got legs to die for — but she’s an incredible vocalist.”

Kelly also revealed her love for her fellow American Idol winner backstage at the ACM Awards, referencing a Twitter slam earlier this month where both teamed up to call out an outlet who attempted to pit them against one another to crown the best winner in the history of the show.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“So many people go down bad paths, end up in rehab. All these things happen to them because you’re just not focusing on what makes you happy – that’s what I wanted to focus on,” Clarkson explained of why she decided to clap back after being tagged in the poll.

She then said of herself and Underwood, “We’re moms, we’re CEOs, we’re killing it – so that’s why I was saying, ‘Don’t do that to us.'”

Kelly also added to ET of the mom of one, “It’s great that she’s better.”